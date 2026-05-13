Vietnamese travellers enjoy planning for trips

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Vietnamese travellers prefer planning the trip themselves even when it requires a lot of time and work, signalling a clear shift of how travel planning is viewed from being stressful to generating excitement, a travel agency said.



The Booking.com’s Travel Trends 2026 data revealed that a growing number of Vietnamese travellers, about 74% of respondents, are channelling “Main Character Planning Energy”, where planning and booking is just as enjoyable as the trip itself.



This trend is attributed to the joy of planning, which is matched with easy, intuitive booking experiences, ensuring travellers can focus on what truly matters: making memories.



According to Booking.com, Vietnamese travellers are entering 2026 with positivity around travel and a desire for discovery.



A majority of them feel optimistic about their upcoming trips, while many plan on visiting a new destination, suggesting a year defined by first-time experiences and meaningful travel moments.



This persona enjoys making plans and happily takes the lead, even if it requires a lot of time and work. More than 60% of Vietnamese travellers are proudly willing to take charge of planning and reservations, and this persona emerges as the majority of travellers across age cohorts.



Other travellers like being a main planner and organiser but frequently wishes others would offer more help or share the responsibility.



In addition, there is a group of travellers who are happy to help with specific tasks (like research or booking one part) but prefer not to be the main leader.



About 5% of travellers often prefer not to plan but end up taking the lead because no one else will. And the last are travellers who prefer others to take the lead on planning and are grateful to simply enjoy the itinerary they create.



Travel companions continue to play a defining role in shaping trips, with familial relationships anchoring travel decisions.



Family travel remains dominant, with 45% of Vietnamese travellers planning to travel with their spouse and children this year.



This is followed by getaways with a friend or their significant other, while one-third plan on travelling with extended family and with colleagues from work.



These dynamics underscore a key shift: while travel companions may vary, the intent remains consistent, travellers are prioritising deeper, more meaningful connections./.

VNA