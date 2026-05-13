Travel

Quang Tri province boosts tourism promotion through international television, films

A special documentary on Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned “60 Minutes” programme of CBS News. The report retraced the discovery of Son Doong Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: VNA published)
Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: VNA published)

Quang Tri (VNA) - The central province of Quang Tri has stepped up tourism promotion through international television programmes and film productions, helping to bring the spectacular Phong Nha-Ke Bang cave system closer to global audiences.

A special documentary on Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned “60 Minutes” programme of CBS News. The report retraced the discovery of Son Doong Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

Filmed from January 14-17 with support from Oxalis Adventure, the nine-member CBS crew included producers Nicole Young, Jonathan Partridge, programme host Scott Cameron Pelley and renowned photographer Ryan Deboodt.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the selection of Son Doong Cave by CBS marked a significant media event for Quang Tri tourism and the World Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha-Ke Bang. With millions of viewers worldwide, the documentary is expected to create a major boost for tourism in 2026 while reinforcing Son Doong’s status as a leading global symbol of adventure and nature exploration tourism.

Following the broadcast, the programme generated strong international media attention. Between March 29 and April 3, the documentary attracted around 8 million views, while nearly 100 international social media posts generated more than 31 million views and over 922,000 interactions. More than 100 domestic and international media reports were also published, many praising the cave’s grandeur and unique visitor experience.

Earlier, the Indian film “SILAA,” one of Bollywood’s major productions, selected Quang Tri as a filming location, becoming the second Bollywood project shot in Vietnam. The 80-member crew filmed scenes at Hang En, Son Doong Cave, Tu Lan cave system, Tien Cave, Phong Nha Cave and Tan Hoa tourism village.

​According to the production team, the film will be screened in 1,000 cinemas across India before being released internationally in markets including the United States, Vietnam and Europe. It is expected to reach between 150 million and 300 million viewers in India alone.

​In late April, local authorities also congratulated the crew of Vietnamese film “Detective Kien,” directed by Victor Vu, after filming concluded at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. From March 30 to April 24, the production filmed at attractions including Tra Ang Cave, Gio Waterfall, Chi Huy Cave, Tu Lan area, Da Nhay Beach and Ru Linh forest.

​Director Victor Vu and cast members described Quang Tri as a land of majestic landscapes, mysterious caves, pristine beaches and deep historical memories, expressing their hope that the film will further promote the province’s beauty to wider audiences.

​Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dang Dong Ha said the province is coordinating with relevant agencies to launch broader communication campaigns targeting different markets, aiming to further affirm Quang Tri’s position as one of Asia’s leading adventure tourism hubs and one of Vietnam’s most attractive destinations./.

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