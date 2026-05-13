Quang Ninh gives nod to first offshore wind power plant

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Party Committee of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has approved in principle the Quang Ninh 4 Wind Power Plant project in Co To special zone, marking an important step toward turning the locality into the country’s wind power hub.

​The project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. It will be the first offshore wind power project in the province, playing a pioneering role in tapping Quang Ninh’s abundant renewable energy potential.

​Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Quan Minh Cuong stressed that Quang Ninh has outstanding advantages with total wind power potential of nearly 16,000 MW, including about 13,000 MW from offshore wind power alone.

To fully capitalise on these advantages, the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board requested faster implementation of the Quang Ninh 4 Wind Power Plant project, while continuing comprehensive surveys of potential areas to propose the inclusion of additional power sources in the National Power Development Plan VIII (DPP8) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

​The board also called for the development of a systematic orientation for wind power expansion, especially transmission infrastructure, to ensure synchronisation with marine aquaculture planning and inland waterway transport routes.

Previously, in late April, Quang Ninh province broke ground on the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant project with a capacity of 200 MW and total investment of nearly 7.3 trillion VND (over 277 million USD) in Hoanh Bo ward. The project is among the first wind power projects in northern Vietnam, opening a new chapter in exploiting the region’s wind resources.

​​The development of wind energy is considered an important step in the transition from a “brown” to a “green” economy, contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as creating a new development momentum for Quang Ninh in the long term./.

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