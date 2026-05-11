Hanoi, Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture enhance cooperation in green transition

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Vu Dai Thang on May 10 hosted a reception for a delegation from Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture led by its Governor Nagasaki Kotaro, during which the two sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in green transition, sustainable urban development, tourism and youth exchanges.



During the meeting, Thang said Vietnam-Japan relations have continued to grow strongly across multiple areas in recent years, creating a solid foundation for closer cooperation between Hanoi and Yamanashi. He expressed hope that the delegation’s visit will open up new opportunities for collaboration in urban development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions. Highlighting the two localities’ rich cultural heritage, the Hanoi leader proposed stronger cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges, including measures to facilitate two-way travel as tourism ties between Vietnam and Japan continue to expand strongly.



Sharing Hanoi’s development priorities in the time to come, Thang said the capital city is preparing to establish low-emission zones while accelerating its green transition roadmap by gradually reducing dependence on fossil fuels and encouraging the use of electric vehicles towards smart and sustainable development and emissions reduction.



He noted that these areas offer strong potential for future cooperation between Hanoi and Yamanashi, particularly in sustainable urban transport and green technology application.



Thang also called for expanded student exchange programmes and greater cooperation in training high-quality human resources, while encouraging young people from the two sides to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship.



Kotaro, for his part, said the visit aimed to deepen ties between Yamanashi and Hanoi, paving the way for closer exchanges and cooperation, and sharing development experience.



Agreeing with Thang’s proposals, the governor said Yamanashi is among Japan’s leading localities in green transition and also possesses strong advantages in heritage preservation and tourism development.



He affirmed that the prefecture is ready to share its experience with Hanoi, especially in hydrogen technology, which it has been promoting as part of its sustainable energy strategy.



The Japanese official also voiced support for expanding youth exchanges and educational cooperation, saying stronger people-to-people ties will help deepen friendship and mutual understanding between the two sides.



During the meeting, the sides discussed plans to continue exchanging delegations at all levels to study and share experience in applying green technologies to urban transport development.



The leaders of Vietnamese and Japanese localities expressed confidence that their growing friendship and cooperation will create more practical and effective opportunities in the coming years, contributing to further promoting the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership./.

VNA