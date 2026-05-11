Politics

Prime Minister demands Ministry of Justice to turn institutions into strategic driver of growth

PM Hung noted that the 14th National Party Congress had reaffirmed institutional reform as one of the country’s three strategic breakthroughs, with the goal of establishing a high-quality and modern legal system aligned with international standards and implemented consistently and effectively.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Justice. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Justice. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As the agency serving as the Government’s ‘legal gatekeeper’ and strategic advisor on lawmaking and institutional improvement, the Ministry of Justice bears tremendous responsibility and plays a vital role in ensuring that laws and institutions truly become a strategic breakthrough for national development and double-digit economic growth, especially amid extremely demanding workloads and tight timelines, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stated.

Chairing a working session with the ministry in Hanoi on May 11 to review its performance since the beginning of 2026 and discuss key priorities and orientations for the coming period, the Government leader said the ministry must play a leading role in building a modern, competitive and synchronised legal framework capable of meeting the country’s rapid development requirements.

PM Hung noted that the 14th National Party Congress had reaffirmed institutional reform as one of the country’s three strategic breakthroughs, with the goal of establishing a high-quality and modern legal system aligned with international standards and implemented consistently and effectively.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Ministry of Justice in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

He asked the justice sector to renew its law-making mindset, strengthen national legal risk governance amid deeper international integration, and improve discipline and efficiency in policy and legal enforcement.

The Government leader applauded the ministry’s proactive performance and contributions to the country’s overall achievements, especially during the first months of 2026 when the workload had been particularly urgent.

According to the PM, the ministry has advised competent authorities on major institutional reform schemes and submitted 24 legal documents to the Government and the National Assembly, including seven laws and resolutions adopted at the first session of the 16th legislature.

The ministry has also stepped up efforts to address delays in issuing guiding documents while strengthening the appraisal, review and inspection of legal documents to identify and remove institutional bottlenecks.

The PM noted that the Ministry of Justice was among three ministries and sectors surpassing administrative reform targets, including the simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions.

However, he also pointed out shortcomings, including delays in drafting and appraising some legal documents, limited coordination among ministries and agencies, and insufficient application of digital technologies, big data and artificial intelligence in law building and enforcement.

The PM stressed that future reforms must be closely linked to the Party leadership’s orientation of achieving “double-digit growth based on strong institutional reform” and shifting State management from pre-inspection to post-inspection mechanisms.

He instructed the ministry to continue institutionalising the Party’s major resolutions and conclusions on law making and enforcement, while ensuring timely and effective implementation.

Among key tasks, the ministry was asked to draft a strategy on improving Vietnam’s legal system in the new era with a vision to 2045 and submit it to the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee before October 15.

The PM also requested closer monitoring of legislative progress for the second session of the 16th NA, particularly regarding laws on bidding, public investment, state budget, land, electricity and legal normative documents, land use planning.

He emphasised the need to improve the quality and independence of legal appraisal work to avoid overlapping responsibilities among ministries and agencies, while strengthening direct coordination between drafting and reviewing bodies.

Regarding digital transformation, the PM called for accelerating administrative reform and building a comprehensive legal big data system integrated with the national data centre. He also requested the ministry to complete projects on developing a legal database and applying artificial intelligence in drafting, reviewing and inspecting legal documents within this month.

The ministry was additionally tasked with studying a professional and centralised model for drafting legal normative documents and submitting the proposal to the Prime Minister by September this year./.

VNA
#strategic driver of growth #institutions #double-digit economic growth #law-making mindset
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