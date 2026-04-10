Politics

Institutional bottlenecks must be fully resolved in 2026: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung outlined three strategic breakthroughs, with institutional reform identified as the top priority. He likened institutions to “roads” for the economy, stressing that synchronised and improved regulations will accelerate development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at a group discussion during the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at a group discussion during the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed that 2026 will be a decisive year to comprehensively address longstanding institutional bottlenecks, as the Government pushes for rapid and sustainable growth.

Speaking at group discussions during the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10, the PM said members of the Government had carefully listened to and absorbed lawmakers’ constructive and responsible feedback on the Government’s reports, including those on socio-economic development, public investment, and financial plans for the 2026–2030 period.

He backed proposals to streamline reporting to the legislature by consolidating socio-economic reports into a single comprehensive document, with detailed data presented in appendices, helping deputies save time and gain a more holistic view.

At the session, the Government presented reports reviewing the supplementary assessment of the 2025 socio-economic development plan, the implementation of the 2026 plan, as well as the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030, the national five-year financial plan, and the public debt borrowing and repayment plan for the same period.

Emphasising that these reports have largely gained consensus among National Assembly deputies, PM Hung further elaborated on key priorities, particularly the goal of achieving double-digit growth.

He said that this target is supported by strong consensus across the political system. He outlined three strategic breakthroughs, with institutional reform identified as the top priority. He likened institutions to “roads” for the economy, stressing that synchronised and improved regulations will accelerate development.

vnanet-quoc-hoi-thao-luan-ve-phat-trien-kinh-te-xa-hoi-giai-doan-2026-2030-8692342.jpg
A discussion as part of the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

In 2026, the Government aims to thorough deal with key institutional issues, including a full review of the legal system, development of a modern legal strategy, and removal of obstacles in the two-tier local administration model by the second quarter. It will also complete socio-economic and land-use planning, and address thousands of stalled projects, including those in renewable energy.

He affirmed the Government’s determination to complete the above tasks by the second quarter of 2026, stressing the need for clearer responsibilities of localities in the work.

Administrative reform will also be accelerated, he stated, noting that special mechanisms and policies for particular locality will be reviewed, with ministries tasked to finalise plans to cut unnecessary procedures and business conditions by April 15, reduce compliance costs, and improve the business climate.

On infrastructure, PM Hung said the Government will prioritise major and strategic transport, energy, and logistics projects, alongside adjustments to the national power development plan to ensure energy security and expand renewable energy.

Improving human resources is the third breakthrough, with efforts focused on high-quality workforce training linked to innovation, digital transformation, and stronger cooperation among universities, research institutes, and businesses.

To sustain high growth, total social investment is projected to reach around 40% of GDP in the current term, 33% higher compared to the previous term, with public investment accounting for just 20%, requiring the remainder to be mobilised from private and foreign sources. The PM stressed that a transparent and stable legal framework is essential to attract such capital.

He underscored that all growth targets must be built on macroeconomic stability, warning against “overheating” growth that could undermine economic fundamentals. The Government, he added, is closely coordinating fiscal, monetary, and trade policies to mitigate global market fluctuations.

Calling 2026 a pivotal year, the PM affirmed that the Government will continue refining its policies based on feedback from lawmakers to ensure effective implementation of development plans./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #institutional bottlenecks #16th National Assembly #socio-economic development #public investment
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