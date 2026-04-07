New PM pledges to build modern, service-oriented Government

Hanoi (VNA) – Newly elected Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pledged to prioritise the building of a modern, enabling and people-centred Government, in his inaugural address at the first session of the 16th National Assembly on April 7.



PM Hung underscored that the 14th National Party Congress clearly defines the vision, objectives, drivers and action programme for Vietnam’s next stage of development. The 2026–2031 term, he said, opens up a historic window of opportunity, requiring the country not only to sustain growth but to make breakthroughs, elevate its global standing, pursue rapid, sustainable and inclusive development, and enhance people’s well-being and happiness. He reaffirmed his commitment to absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution, and to steadfastly follow the path chosen by the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people. He also emphasised unity under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam as its core.



The PM outlined five key priorities for the Government in the coming term. These include building a modern, enabling and service-oriented administration; ensuring high and sustainable economic growth; effectively operating the state apparatus under a reformed organisational model; fostering a united, coordinated, and supportive government and a government that is honest, disciplined, resilient, and accountable.



He stressed that the Government will give top priority to improving the institutional framework, reviewing and adjusting legal regulations, streamlining administrative procedures, and removing bottlenecks to unlock all available resources for development. He called for a lean, strong, efficient and effective apparatus grounded in proactive governance and decisive action, with each Government member expected to match words with deeds and demonstrate flexibility in policy execution.



Expressing strong determination to exert maximum efforts to steer the economy toward high and sustainable growth, PM Hung stressed that the ambitious target of achieving average annual GDP growth of over 10% during the 2026–2031 period is a “development imperative” to realise the country’s strategic goals. He identified science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key breakthroughs to enhance productivity, competitiveness and strategic autonomy, while also highlighting the importance of creating new growth drivers, developing comprehensive and modern infrastructure, accelerating the green transition, and proactively adapting to climate change.



The Government will continue to strengthen the role of the state economic sector while fostering the private economic sector as the most important driver of growth, ensuring that all localities, businesses and citizens can contribute to and benefit equitably from development.



Affirming that investment in humans is the most sustainable investment for the future, the Government leader pledged increased investment in education and training, the development of high-quality human resources, and the attraction and retention of talent. He also committed to enhancing public healthcare capacity, expanding access to quality medical services, and implementing comprehensive social welfare policies to ensure that no one is left behind.



In parallel, the Government will promote cultural development as a fundamental pillar and intrinsic strength of the nation, while reinforcing national defence and security, and maintaining the foreign policy of independence and self-reliance. Greater emphasis will also be placed on economic and technological diplomacy to further elevate Vietnam’s role and standing in the international arena, he added.



Regarding the task of ensuring the effective operation of the organisational apparatus under the new model, PM Hung stated that since July 1, 2025, the two-tier local administration model has officially come into operation. The Government’s task is to ensure that the new apparatus functions effectively, efficiently and substantively, becoming a new driving force for development; continue to promote decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with appropriate allocation of resources, improve the capacity of officials, especially those at the commune, ward and special zone level. The year 2026 has been identified as a key milestone for improving the quality of grassroots officials. The Government will shift strongly from an administrative management approach to a service-oriented administration that facilitates development and better serves people and businesses.



According to the PM, tasks that can be handled more quickly, effectively and in line with practical conditions at the local level will be assigned to local authorities. Efforts will be made to foster a spirit of proactiveness, flexibility, innovation and accountability at grassroots administrations - the level closest to the people. The satisfaction of people and businesses will serve as a key factor for evaluating the performance of authorities at all levels.



Regarding the building of a united and coordinated government, PM Hung emphasised that State power remains unified, with clear assignment, coordination and control among agencies in exercising legislative, executive and judicial powers. At the same time, it is necessary to fully promote the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, the business community and the people in policy building, feedback, supervision and implementation.



The Government will maintain close, substantive and effective coordination with Party agencies in institutionalising and implementing the Party’s guidelines and policies; with the National Assembly in law-making; with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations in grasping realities and listening to public aspirations; and with localities in removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources and creating new drivers for development, he stressed.



To build a government that is incorruptible, disciplined, steadfast and responsible, PM Hung stressed that public trust is the nation’s greatest resource. Rapid development requires a clean apparatus, integrity among officials and strict administrative discipline. The Government is committed to acting with the highest determination, placing national and public interests and the people’s well-being above all; stepping up efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; tightening discipline and administrative order; enhancing the accountability of leaders and strengthening power control mechanisms.



The government leader also stressed the need to strictly handle acts of avoidance or indifference to the difficulties faced by people and businesses, while effectively implementing mechanisms to encourage and protect officials who dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.



Affirming that he will always uphold the teachings of President Ho Chi Minh that “our Government is the Government of the people, with the sole goal of serving the interests of the people,” the PM pledged to work with the Government, ministries, sectors and localities with the consensus and determination to lead the country into a period of groundbreaking development toward prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness.



PM Hung expressed his hope to continue receiving close and regular leadership from the Party Central Committee, particularly the Politburo and the Secretariat, and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; as well as the support and guidance of former Party and State leaders, the effective coordination and supreme supervision of the National Assembly, the close cooperation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, and the trust, support and active participation of people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese and international friends.



Following the oath-taking ceremony, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented flowers, on behalf of Party and State leaders and NA deputies, to congratulate the newly elected PM./.

VNA