☕ Afternoon briefing on April 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, a deputy to the 16th legislature, as State President for the 2026–2031 term at its first session on April 7.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), on behalf of the Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has highlighted the principle that “the people are the root,” and emphasised that the highest and ultimate objective is that the people are enabled to fully enjoy the fruits of development.



The top leader made the statement while delivering his inaugural address after the 16th National Assembly elected him as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 tenure on April 7 morning. Read full story



- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 extended his heartiest congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam following his election by the 16th National Assembly as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with strong support.



In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. Read full story



- The 16th National Assembly on April 7 elected Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term, with full support from all deputies present at the first session.





Prime Minister Le Minh Hung takes the oath of office. (Photo VNA)

At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term. Read full story



- Newly elected Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pledged to prioritise the building of a modern, enabling and people-centred Government, in his inaugural address at the first session of the 16th National Assembly on April 7.



PM Hung underscored that the 14th National Party Congress clearly defines the vision, objectives, drivers and action programme for Vietnam’s next stage of development. The 2026–2031 term, he said, opens up a historic window of opportunity, requiring the country not only to sustain growth but to make breakthroughs, elevate its global standing, pursue rapid, sustainable and inclusive development, and enhance people’s well-being and happiness. Read full story



- The 16th National Assembly on April 7 afternoon approved a resolution re-electing Nguyen Van Quang as Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court for the 2026–2031 term, with all 496 lawmakers present voting in favour, at its first session.



The resolution confirms that Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief Justice for the 2021-2026 term will continue leading the country’s top court for another five-year term. Read full story



- For many British travellers, tropical island getaways in Southeast Asia have long been synonymous with destinations like Phuket or Bali. However, a recent article by The Independent has cast Phu Quoc – Vietnam’s largest island – as an increasingly appealing alternative, especially for those seeking more authentic and unspoilt travel experiences.



The article “This Vietnamese alternative to Phuket is a haven for island-hoppers” by travel writer Siobhan Grogan vividly captures everyday life on the island. Describing a midday scene at Duong Dong central market, she notes: “It’s lunchtime in Duong Dong’s main market and there’s not another tourist in sight… Tables are laden with fresh cuttlefish and sea urchins, hauled off the boats that dock just behind the market.”/. Read full story