Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 7

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, a deputy to the 16th legislature, as State President for the 2026–2031 term at its first session on April 7.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), on behalf of the Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has highlighted the principle that “the people are the root,” and emphasised that the highest and ultimate objective is that the people are enabled to fully enjoy the fruits of development.

The top leader made the statement while delivering his inaugural address after the 16th National Assembly elected him as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 tenure on April 7 morning. Read full story

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 extended his heartiest congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam following his election by the 16th National Assembly as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with strong support.

In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. Read full story

- The 16th National Assembly on April 7 elected Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term, with full support from all deputies present at the first session.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung takes the oath of office. (Photo VNA)

At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term. Read full story

- Newly elected Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pledged to prioritise the building of a modern, enabling and people-centred Government, in his inaugural address at the first session of the 16th National Assembly on April 7.

PM Hung underscored that the 14th National Party Congress clearly defines the vision, objectives, drivers and action programme for Vietnam’s next stage of development. The 2026–2031 term, he said, opens up a historic window of opportunity, requiring the country not only to sustain growth but to make breakthroughs, elevate its global standing, pursue rapid, sustainable and inclusive development, and enhance people’s well-being and happiness. Read full story

- The 16th National Assembly on April 7 afternoon approved a resolution re-electing Nguyen Van Quang as Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court for the 2026–2031 term, with all 496 lawmakers present voting in favour, at its first session.

The resolution confirms that Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief Justice for the 2021-2026 term will continue leading the country’s top court for another five-year term. Read full story

- For many British travellers, tropical island getaways in Southeast Asia have long been synonymous with destinations like Phuket or Bali. However, a recent article by The Independent has cast Phu Quoc – Vietnam’s largest island – as an increasingly appealing alternative, especially for those seeking more authentic and unspoilt travel experiences.

The article “This Vietnamese alternative to Phuket is a haven for island-hoppers” by travel writer Siobhan Grogan vividly captures everyday life on the island. Describing a midday scene at Duong Dong central market, she notes: “It’s lunchtime in Duong Dong’s main market and there’s not another tourist in sight… Tables are laden with fresh cuttlefish and sea urchins, hauled off the boats that dock just behind the market.”/. Read full story

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers his inaugural address. (Photo: VNA)

New PM pledges to build modern, service-oriented Government

The PM outlined five key priorities for the Government in the coming term. These include building a modern, enabling and service-oriented administration; ensuring high and sustainable economic growth; effectively operating the state apparatus under a reformed organisational model; fostering a united, coordinated, and supportive government and a government that is honest, disciplined, resilient, and accountable.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Quang re-elected as Chief Justice for 2026-2031 term

Following the vote, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung takes the oath of office. (Photo VNA)

Le Minh Hung elected Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term

At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R), on behalf of the Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam elected as State President for 2026–2031 term

Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President.

Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers in congratulation to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, NA vice chairpersons, and NA Standing Committee members. (Photo: VNA)

16th legilature’s first session: Acting for people’s interests

Party General Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts UK Ambassador

The PM thanked the UK Government for its support in COVID-19 vaccines, post-disaster recovery, climate change response, disaster prevention, and development projects in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the swearing-in ceremony on April 6 (Photo: VNA)

Brief biography of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

The 16th National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the 15th NA, as Chairman of the 16th NA of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at its first session on April 6.