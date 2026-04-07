Politics

Vo Thi Anh Xuan re-elected Vice State President for 2026-2031 term

The 16th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution re-electing Vo Thi Anh Xuan as Vice State President for the 2026–2031 tenure, with all 485 lawmakers present voting yes during its first session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 7.

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Vo Thi Anh Xuan is elected as Vice State President for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution re-electing Vo Thi Anh Xuan as Vice State President for the 2026–2031 tenure, with all 485 lawmakers present voting yes during its first session in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 7.

Xuan, 56, hails from the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical education, a master’s in public management and a bachelor’s in political theory. She serves as Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee, member of the Party Central Committee for the 12th, 13th and 14th terms, alternate member of the 11th Party Central Committee, and deputy to the NA in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures.

She previously held various local positions and twice served as Acting State President, from January to March 2023 and from March - May 2024. Since January 2026, she has acted as Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President and deputy to the 16th NA.

In a separate vote the same afternoon, lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution re-electing Nguyen Huy Tien as Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy for the 2026–2031 term, with all 474 deputies present voting in favour.

Tien, 58, comes from Dong Quan commune, Hung Yen province (formerly Dong Tan commune, Dong Hung district, Thai Binh province). He holds a doctorate in law and advanced political theory. He is member of the 14th Party Central Committee, deputy to the 16th NA, member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies, as well as Secretary of the Party Committee and Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy for the 2021–2026 term./.

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