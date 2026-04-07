Politics

16th National Assembly to conduct elections for State President, Prime Minister on April 7

At the opening of the morning sitting, the NA Standing Committee is expected to present a report on the approval of personnel appointed as Vice Chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Vice Chairpersons of NA committees, and full-time members serving at these bodies.

The opening ceremony of the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers are scheduled to carry out key personnel procedures, including the election of the State President, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court during the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) on April 7.

At the opening of the morning sitting, the NA Standing Committee is expected to present a report on the approval of personnel appointed as Vice Chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Vice Chairpersons of NA committees, and full-time members serving at these bodies.

The Standing Committee will submit a list of nominees for the position of State President, and lawmakers will then discuss and approve the list via an electronic voting system before proceeding to elect the State President by secret ballot.

Following the announcement of the vote-counting results, the Standing Committee will present a draft resolution on the election of the State President. Participating deputies will deliberate on the draft, after which the Standing Committee will report on the explanation and incorporation of deputies’ opinions. The resolution will be adopted electronically.

The newly elected State President will then take the oath of office and deliver an inaugural address. The ceremony will be broadcast live on radio and television for voters and the public nationwide.

Toward the end of the morning session, the National Assembly will hear a proposal and a verification report on the organisational structure of the Government for the 2026–2031 term. Lawmakers will discuss the matter, while the Government of the 2021–2026 tenure will present a report clarifying and incorporating deputies’ feedback. The legislature will subsequently adopt a resolution on the Government’s organisational structure for the new term through electronic voting.

In the afternoon, the State President will submit nominations for the positions of Prime Minister, Vice State President, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy. The NA will discuss and approve the nomination list electronically.

The Prime Minister will be elected by secret ballot. After the vote-counting results are announced, the Standing Committee will present a draft resolution on the election. Following deliberations and a report on the revision of the draft, the National Assembly adopted the resolution electronically. The newly elected Prime Minister will then take the oath of office and deliver a speech, with the proceedings broadcast live.

After that, the National Assembly will elect the Vice State President, the Chief Justice, and the Prosecutor General by secret ballot./.

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