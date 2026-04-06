Politics

Brief biography of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

The 16th National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the 15th NA, as Chairman of the 16th NA of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at its first session on April 6.

Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the swearing-in ceremony on April 6 (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the swearing-in ceremony on April 6 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the 15th NA, as Chairman of the 16th NA of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at its first session on April 6.

The following is the brief biography of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man:

- Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Election Council.
- Alternate member of the 10th Party Central Committee; member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th tenures; Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee; member of the Politburo of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures.
- Doctorate in Economics; Bachelor’s degree in Politics.
- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th tenures.
- Deputy to the 16th National Assembly, representing Ho Chi Minh City.
- Date of birth: August 12, 1962
- Native place: Thanh Xuan commune, Can Tho city
- Place of residence: 53 Phan Dinh Phung street, Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi

SUMMARY OF CAREER

- From July 1979 to December 1987, Tran Thanh Man worked at the Youth Union of Chau Thanh district, Hau Giang province, holding various positions including Officer of the School Board of the Youth Union of Chau Thanh district, Hau Giang province, Chief of the Office, member of the Executive Board, member of the Standing Board of the district Youth Union; Standing Deputy Secretary of the district Youth Union, member of the district Party Committee, and Secretary of the district Youth Union; and deputy to the People’s Council of Chau Thanh district. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam on August 25, 1982 (probationary member) and became an official Party member on August 25, 1983.

From January 1988 to December 2010, he worked at the provincial Youth Union and the provincial People’s Committee, serving as member of the Standing Board and Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang provincial Youth Union; Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of the Can Tho provincial Youth Union; Secretary of the Party Committee and Chief of the Office of the Can Tho provincial People’s Committee; member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the Party Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of the Can Tho provincial People’s Committee; member of the Standing Board and Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thuy district, Can Tho city; deputy to the People’s Council of Can Tho city for the 2004–2009 term; Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee, Chairman of the city People’s Committee; and alternate member of the 10th Party Central Committee.

From January 2011 to April 2021, he served as member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, and 13th tenures; Secretary of the Can Tho city Party Committee; Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of the Party Delegation; Vice President – General Secretary and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; member of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption; Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee, member of the Politburo of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; deputy to the 13th and 14th National Assemblies, representing Can Tho city.

From May 2021 to May 2024, he was member of the Politburo, Deputy Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly, Permanent Vice Chairman of the 14th and 15th National Assemblies; Vice Chairman of the National Election Council; the one overseeing the operations of the National Assembly and its Standing Committee; Chairman of the Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Organisation and Chairman of the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; deputy to the 15th National Assembly, representing Hau Giang province (now Can Tho city).

From May 2024 to January 22, 2026, he served as Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, and Chairman of the National Election Council.

Since January 23, 2026, he has been member of the Politburo of the 14th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, and Chairman of the National Election Council.

On April 6, 2026, at the first session of the 16th National Assembly, he was elected Chairman of the 16th National Assembly.

He has been awarded First-class Labour Order (2010 and 2017), Second-class and Third-class Labour Orders; Third-class Fatherland Defence Order; Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly./.

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