Indian PM congratulates General Secretary To Lam on election as State President

New Delhi (VNA) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 extended his heartiest congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam following his election by the 16th National Assembly as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with strong support.



In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.



“I look forward to working closely together to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the progress and prosperity of our people and the region,” wrote the Indian leader.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting a decade of robust and comprehensive development of bilateral ties. Over the past 10 years, the two countries have recorded notable achievements in defence and security, trade, energy cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

High political trust has been reinforced through high-level visits and regular dialogue mechanisms, providing an important foundation for expanded cooperation and contributions to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Meanwhile, in a message posted on social media platform X on April 6 (Cuba time), President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández extended sincere congratulations to Tran Thanh Man following his re-election as Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly for the 2026–2031 term.



Esteban Lazo expressed confidence that with the Vietnam’s new-tenure legislature, the two sides will continue strengthening their historic parliamentary ties.



Cuba and Vietnam have maintained friendship and close cooperation, regularly exchanging legislative experience and supporting each other at international forums, he wrote./.