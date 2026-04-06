Politics

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts UK Ambassador

The PM thanked the UK Government for its support in COVID-19 vaccines, post-disaster recovery, climate change response, disaster prevention, and development projects in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, assuring the diplomat that Vietnam attaches importance to the reinforcement of its ties with the UK.

PM Chinh expressed satisfaction with the strides in bilateral relations in recent years, highlighted by record two-way trade in 2025 and effective collaboration in national defence – security, climate change response, education – training, and sharing of experience to help with building the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

He lauded the UK’s active contributions in the region and the two countries’ coordination within the ASEAN and United Nations frameworks.

He welcomed the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest partnership framework, during Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to the UK last year, and thanked the UK Government for its support in COVID-19 vaccines, post-disaster recovery, climate change response, disaster prevention, and development projects in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Praising Frew and the UK Embassy’s active role in propelling bilateral ties with important outcomes, the PM noted that there remains ample potential for further cooperation.

The Government leader called for stronger comprehensive collaboration, particularly in trade – investment, finance, education – training, science – technology, national defence – security, energy transition, climate change response, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. He also proposed easing visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens, with firstly giving visa exemptions to diplomatic passport holders.

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Participants in the meeting in Hanoi on April 6 (Photo: VNA)

Frew, in reply, lauded Vietnam’s socio-economic and foreign policy achievements amid global and regional challenges, affirming the UK’s readiness to contribute to Vietnam’s sustainable development goals, especially in green transition, digital transformation, and energy transition.

The ambassador expressed thanks for the PM’s consistent support and clear guidance in bolstering the Vietnam – UK relations and agreed to work closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to effectively realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework and the outcomes of General Secretary Lam’s visit to the UK.

The diplomat agreed with the PM’s suggestion to further increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, particularly those at high level, across all channels to build greater political trust.

The UK will continue assisting Vietnam in developing the VIFC, expanding university partnerships and training courses, and promote English as a second language at Vietnamese schools, thereby strengthening cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, he said, vowing to help facilitate the integration of the Vietnamese community in the UK so that they can act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

On multilateral cooperation, both sides agreed on the importance of increasing dialogue with respect for international law to maintain peace and stability in the regions and the world, including ensuring freedom, security, and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, a waterway of critical importance to global trade./.

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