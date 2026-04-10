Politics

Top leader sends congratulations on police advisory force’s 80th anniversary

In his message, the leader commended the force’s 80-year development, highlighting its steadfast loyalty, strong sense of responsibility and consistent fulfilment of all assigned tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has sent a congratulatory letter marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security advisory force (April 18, 1946–2026).

In his message, he commended the force’s 80-year development, highlighting its steadfast loyalty, strong sense of responsibility and consistent fulfilment of all assigned tasks.

He noted that its advisory work has played a significant role in refining the Party and State’s guidelines, policies and laws on security and order, helping to firmly safeguard revolutionary achievements, maintain the country's position among the world's best in terms of safety and security, build an orderly, disciplined, safe and healthy society, and develop a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security force.

These contributions, the Party and State leader added, have been widely recognised with numerous prestigious honours, including the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces awarded to the Office of the Ministry of Public Security at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

Looking ahead, as the country is striving to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and advance into a new development phase, he stressed that security and order safeguarding efforts are facing both opportunities and mounting challenges.

In this context, the advisory force must continue to strongly innovate to truly become the "brain" of the People's Public Security leaders and commanders at all levels. It must have a good grasp of the situation, submit timely advice on strategic and tactical issues, proactively address any complex issues emerging, and turn risks into opportunities for fast and sustainable national development, thereby ensuring the security and order work remains a firm foundation for the achievement of peace, stability, sustainable and high-quality development, and improved living standards as targeted by the Party, according to the General Secretary and President./.

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#People’s Public Security #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #police advisory force #Ministry of Public Security
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