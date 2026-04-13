Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 13

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a national conference in Hanoi on April 13 to study, disseminate and implement the resolution of the second session of the 14th Party Central Committee.

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The national conference held on April 13 to study, disseminate and implement the resolution of the second session of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has requested continued refinement and greater effectiveness of the two-tier local administration model, stressing that building public trust and development momentum across society is key to turning the nation’s development aspirations into tangible strength for rapid and sustainable development in the years ahead.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference held on April 13 to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing a national conference on April 13 to study, disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum, the Party and State leader underscored the necessity for decisive, coordinated and effective actions to translate the Party’s resolutions into concrete results throughout the political system and society. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico held talks in Hanoi on April 13, during which the former affirmed that Vietnam and Slovakia are traditional friends with a long-standing relationship spanning more than 76 years.

The Vietnamese leader underscored that Vietnam always remembers and appreciates the valuable support and assistance extended by the Slovak Government and people during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the national renewal and socio-economic development at present. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries and chaired a joint press briefing to announce the outcomes of their earlier talks in Hanoi on April 13.

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Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R, back row) and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico witness the exchange of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Slovak Ministry of Defence on cooperation in the defence industry. (Photo: VNA)

In the presence of the two PMs, ministries, agencies, and localities of both nations exchanged six cooperation documents. These included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Slovak Ministry of Defence on cooperation in the defence industry; an MoU between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs; and another on cultural cooperation for the 2026–2030 period between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Slovakia’s Ministry of Culture. Read full story

- The state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse from April 14 to 17 will create an important foundation for breakthroughs that will elevate bilateral relations to a new stage of development, with renewed momentum and expanded scope for cooperation, according to an official.

Talking to the press, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said that the trip, made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse, will mark the first state visit by To Lam in his capacity as the top leader of the Party and the State of Vietnam. It comes exactly one year after the Chinese leader’s state visit to Vietnam, on April 14–15, 2025, and represents the third trip between the two top leaders within less than two years. Read full story

- Vietnam’s participation in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) once again highlights its active, proactive and responsible engagement in the IPU as well as across multilateral platforms.

At the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, will attend the IPU-152 in Istanbul, Turkey, and undertake bilateral activities there from April 15 to 17, 2026./. Read full story

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