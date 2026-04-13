Le Duc Thai named Secretary of Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee

Thanh Hoa (VNA) - The Politburo has appointed Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defence, as Secretary of Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee, replacing Nguyen Doan Anh, who was recently elected as National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman.

The decision was announced at a local conference on April 13, held both in person and connected to 166 commune-and ward-level locations.

Thai, also member of the Central Military Commission, will relinquish his seat on the Central Military Commission and join the provincial Party Committee’s standing board for the 2025–2030 term.

In his speech, Nguyen Duy Ngoc, head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission described Thai as an experienced official with strong political mettle, innovative mindset, and a scientific, democratic working style. In his previous roles, he consistently fulfilled assigned tasks and made important contributions to the overall achievements of the army's Party Organisation.

Ngoc urged Thanh Hoa authorities to maintain unity and back Thai in following the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 20th provincial Party Congress, with the aim of sustaining development momentum.

Thai, in reply, pledged to lead by example, uphold unity and creativity, seize opportunities and overcome challenges to successfully achieve the goals set out in the resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, contributing to the nationwide rollout of the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution.

In his new role, he hoped for continued leadership, direction and support from the Party Central Committee, NA, Government, relevant ministries and agencies, as well as the backing from the provincial Party Committee, the broader political system, officials, Party members and the public. The goal, he said, is drive Thanh Hoa’s rapid and sustainable development and turn it into a model province, as envisioned by late President Ho Chi Minh.

Thai, 59, hailing from the northern province of Quang Ninh. He holds an advanced degree in political theory and a university degree in military studies. Prior to 2020, he served as Commander of the Quang Ninh Border Guard, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard, Vice Secretary of the Border Guard Party Committee, and later Commander of the Border Guard.

He was promoted to Lieutenant General in 2021 and Senior Lieutenant General in 2025. He now serves as a NA deputy and head of Thanh Hoa’s delegation of NA deputies./