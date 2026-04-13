Politics

Vietnam reinforces proactive, responsible role in Inter-Parliamentary Union

Through the IPU platform, Vietnam has advanced parliamentary diplomacy to protect national interests, deepen ties with other legislatures, and elevate its global profile while contributing initiatives in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality, child protection, and digital transformation.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s participation in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) once again highlights its active, proactive and responsible engagement in the IPU as well as across multilateral platforms.

At the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, will attend the IPU-152 in Istanbul, Turkey, and undertake bilateral activities there from April 15 to 17, 2026.

The IPU, which brings together parliaments of sovereign states, comprises 181 member legislatures and 15 associate members. As the global hub of parliamentary diplomacy, it promotes peace and cooperation among nations and continues to grow in relevance amid an evolving international landscape.

The IPU-152, scheduled for April 15–19 in Istanbul, is expected to draw 130 parliamentary delegations, including around 60 speakers. Under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations”, the event echoes key priorities also on the agenda of the United Nations such as peace and security, the international legal system, post-conflict recovery, countering protectionism, and economic and cyber security. It will also elect the IPU Secretary General for the 2026–2030 term.

Since becoming a full IPU member in April 1979, Vietnam has consistently demonstrated active and responsible participation, holding a range of leadership roles within the organisation. These contributions have earned strong international recognition and helped expand ties between the Vietnamese NA and parliaments worldwide.

Engagement in IPU activities remains an activity of leading importance of Vietnam’s multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, supporting efforts to safeguard national interests, exchange perspectives, and articulate positions on global issues. It also creates opportunities for bilateral contacts on the sidelines, especially with partners with which formal exchanges are limited, while promoting Vietnam’s image and enhancing its international standing. At the same time, it enables the NA to draw on global experience and best practices to improve its performance.

The Vietnamese NA has increasingly been entrusted with key responsibilities within the IPU, including Chair of the Asia-Pacific Geopolitical Group (2006, 2016), Chair of the ASEAN+3 Group (since November 2021), membership of the IPU Executive Committee (2007–2011, 2015–2019), and Vice President of the IPU (2009, 2019).

Vietnam has also left a strong imprint through successfully hosting major IPU events, notably the IPU-132 Assembly in Hanoi in 2015, along with regional and thematic conferences on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2017, parliamentary engagement with the SDGs in 2018, and the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023.

At the IPU-132, held as the UN was shaping its sustainable development agenda, Vietnam made notable contributions, including the adoption of the Hanoi Declaration on the SDGs: Turning Words into Action, which was later submitted to a UN summit in September 2015 and contributed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023 brought together more than 300 young legislators and adopted its first-ever declaration on the role of youth in advancing the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation.

Beyond hosting, the Vietnamese legislature has actively promoted parliamentary partnerships and multilateral diplomacy, including inviting IPU leaders to attend and address major parliamentary events in Vietnam and sending delegations to IPU conferences.

Through the IPU platform, Vietnam has advanced parliamentary diplomacy to protect national interests, deepen ties with other legislatures, and elevate its global profile while contributing initiatives in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality, child protection, and digital transformation.

NA Chairman Man’s participation in the IPU-152 reaffirms Vietnam’s substantive and responsible engagement at the IPU, as well as its strong support for multilateralism and international institutions. The visit is also expected to further strengthen bilateral relations with IPU member parliaments.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, the Chairman is set to deliver a keynote address sharing Vietnam’s perspectives on regional and global issues, alongside proposals to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity worldwide. The Vietnamese NA will also join other parliaments in discussing roadmaps for enhancing legislation, strengthening supervision and fostering multilateral cooperation to realise the common goals.

On the sidelines, Chairman Man will meet leaders of parliaments, the IPU and international organisations, an occassion to highlight Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), its development vision of becoming an upper middle-income country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045, along with its foreign policy direction set by the 14th National Party Congress./.

VNA
#IPU #National Assembly #Tran Thanh Man #Inter-Parliamentary Union #parliamentary diplomacy
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse depart Hanoi to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo: VNA

NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi on early April 11 morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks to the press (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator heads to IPU-152, Türkiye, Italy to generate new momentum: Deputy FM

The Vietnamese NA has consistently played a proactive and leading role in IPU cooperation. It has actively put forward and championed multiple initiatives, delivering substantive contributions to IPU activities. It stands ready to collaborate with fellow member parliaments and the IPU to follow resolutions and initiatves aimed at preserving peace and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all nations, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.

See more

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China partnership advances towards deeper trust and connectivity: Chinese scholar

On the visit’s key agenda, Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China highlighted the need to effectively implement common perceptions and overarching directions reached by senior leaders, particularly the “six major orientations” guiding bilateral ties, including more substantive cooperation, stronger security, closer coordination, and higher political trust.

The meeting takes place in Hanoi on April 12. (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people ties between Vietnam and Slovakia strengthened

A meeting was held in Hanoi on April 12 between a delegation of the Slovak Government and representatives of Vietnamese people who have strong affection for Slovakia, on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by the Slovak Prime Minister and a government delegation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet speaks at the national conference. (Photo: VNA)

New regulation on political, ideological work in Party highlighted at national conference

The regulation, adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee and issued as Regulation No. 19-QD/TW on April 8, 2026, marks the first comprehensive and systematic framework governing political and ideological work in the Party. It reflects a new step in theoretical mindset and strong political resolve to enhance Party building as well as the Party's leadership and combat capacity.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Party conference spotlights key reforms in inspection, disciplinary work

Resolution 05 introduces a number of breakthrough viewpoints, positioning inspection and supervision as one of the Party’s most critical leadership functions. It is defined as a mechanism for self-correction and self-improvement, a key tool to control power and uphold Party discipline and order, ensuring that the Party’s guidelines are implemented rigorously and effectively in practice.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh (left) and First Secretary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee A Dong at their meeting in Beijing on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen youth exchanges to deepen bilateral ties

The Vietnamese diplomat stressed that during the upcoming state visit by General Secretary and State President To Lam, the meeting between senior leaders of the two countries and youth participating in the ninth edition of “Red study tour” programme in China reflects the special attention paid by the top leaders of both Parties and countries to nurturing and educating younger generations, enabling them to carry forward the revolutionary traditions of previous generations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Photo: VNA)

Slovak Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam

According to Ambassador Giang, the official visit by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico marks the first by a foreign government leader after Vietnam completed the restructuring of its state apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress, and opens up opportunities for more substantive cooperation following previous high-level visits, based on the need to strengthen collaboration and high political trust between the two sides.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (L) receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino Sandra Scagliotti (Photo: VNA)

NA leader receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino

Expressing his special impressions upon visiting Italy, a country rich in cultural traditions and beauty that maintains a longstanding friendship with Vietnam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that his visit takes place at a time when Vietnam–Italy relations are developing strongly after more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and over a decade of the Strategic Partnership framework.

General Secretary and State President Lam presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1 (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leader asks Military Region 1 to position itself as comprehensively strong force

Party General Secretary and State President Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, urged Military Region 1 to continue thoroughly grasping the Party’s guidelines on national defence and military strategy in the new context, maintain a firm control of the situation, and provide timely strategic advice to prevent any unexpected developments.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Police Force for Administrative Management of Social Order on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges development of service-oriented administration

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung underscored that in the period of renewal and international integration, the force has continued to play a key role in advising and implementing major initiatives in state management of security and order. Its responsibilities have included population management, issuance and management of citizen identification, regulation of weapons and explosives, management of conditional business sectors, and the maintenance of public order.

National Assembly adopts a resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax, and excise tax for petrol, oil and jet fuel on April 12 (Photo: VNA

NA adopts tax resolution on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

The resolution introducing key provisions on environmental protection tax, value-added tax and excise tax applicable to petrol, oil and aviation fuel passed by the National Assembly on April 12 takes effect from April 16, 2026, to June 30, 2026.