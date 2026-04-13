Vietnam reinforces proactive, responsible role in Inter-Parliamentary Union

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s participation in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) once again highlights its active, proactive and responsible engagement in the IPU as well as across multilateral platforms.

At the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam, will attend the IPU-152 in Istanbul, Turkey, and undertake bilateral activities there from April 15 to 17, 2026.

The IPU, which brings together parliaments of sovereign states, comprises 181 member legislatures and 15 associate members. As the global hub of parliamentary diplomacy, it promotes peace and cooperation among nations and continues to grow in relevance amid an evolving international landscape.

The IPU-152, scheduled for April 15–19 in Istanbul, is expected to draw 130 parliamentary delegations, including around 60 speakers. Under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations”, the event echoes key priorities also on the agenda of the United Nations such as peace and security, the international legal system, post-conflict recovery, countering protectionism, and economic and cyber security. It will also elect the IPU Secretary General for the 2026–2030 term.

Since becoming a full IPU member in April 1979, Vietnam has consistently demonstrated active and responsible participation, holding a range of leadership roles within the organisation. These contributions have earned strong international recognition and helped expand ties between the Vietnamese NA and parliaments worldwide.

Engagement in IPU activities remains an activity of leading importance of Vietnam’s multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, supporting efforts to safeguard national interests, exchange perspectives, and articulate positions on global issues. It also creates opportunities for bilateral contacts on the sidelines, especially with partners with which formal exchanges are limited, while promoting Vietnam’s image and enhancing its international standing. At the same time, it enables the NA to draw on global experience and best practices to improve its performance.

The Vietnamese NA has increasingly been entrusted with key responsibilities within the IPU, including Chair of the Asia-Pacific Geopolitical Group (2006, 2016), Chair of the ASEAN+3 Group (since November 2021), membership of the IPU Executive Committee (2007–2011, 2015–2019), and Vice President of the IPU (2009, 2019).

Vietnam has also left a strong imprint through successfully hosting major IPU events, notably the IPU-132 Assembly in Hanoi in 2015, along with regional and thematic conferences on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2017, parliamentary engagement with the SDGs in 2018, and the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023.

At the IPU-132, held as the UN was shaping its sustainable development agenda, Vietnam made notable contributions, including the adoption of the Hanoi Declaration on the SDGs: Turning Words into Action, which was later submitted to a UN summit in September 2015 and contributed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023 brought together more than 300 young legislators and adopted its first-ever declaration on the role of youth in advancing the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation.

Beyond hosting, the Vietnamese legislature has actively promoted parliamentary partnerships and multilateral diplomacy, including inviting IPU leaders to attend and address major parliamentary events in Vietnam and sending delegations to IPU conferences.

Through the IPU platform, Vietnam has advanced parliamentary diplomacy to protect national interests, deepen ties with other legislatures, and elevate its global profile while contributing initiatives in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality, child protection, and digital transformation.

NA Chairman Man’s participation in the IPU-152 reaffirms Vietnam’s substantive and responsible engagement at the IPU, as well as its strong support for multilateralism and international institutions. The visit is also expected to further strengthen bilateral relations with IPU member parliaments.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, the Chairman is set to deliver a keynote address sharing Vietnam’s perspectives on regional and global issues, alongside proposals to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace, stability, sustainable development and prosperity worldwide. The Vietnamese NA will also join other parliaments in discussing roadmaps for enhancing legislation, strengthening supervision and fostering multilateral cooperation to realise the common goals.

On the sidelines, Chairman Man will meet leaders of parliaments, the IPU and international organisations, an occassion to highlight Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), its development vision of becoming an upper middle-income country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045, along with its foreign policy direction set by the 14th National Party Congress./.