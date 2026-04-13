Guangxi eyes boundless cooperation with Vietnam

Beijing (VNA) – Cooperation between China’s Guangxi and Vietnam holds vast potential with virtually no limits in scope, Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has said.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two Parties and countries, Guangxi has stepped up exchanges and practical cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, provinces and cities, particularly in infrastructure connectivity, trade and investment, he told Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing, noting that Guangxi is the only Chinese locality bordering Vietnam both on land and at sea.

Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded 300 billion CNY (43.4 billion USD) for the first time, ranking third among China’s provincial-level localities.

Wei highlighted the geographical proximity, long-standing ties, and cultural similarities between Guangxi and Vietnam as key drivers of expanded cooperation. Guangxi will continue to pursue good-neighbourly diplomacy, focus on major orientations in China – Vietnam relations, and enhance connectivity in infrastructure, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

He added that the region will promote cooperation at all levels and across sectors, building a China – Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

On Guangxi’s development, Wei said the region is entering a highly favourable period. Strategically located near China’s southwest, the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Guangxi serves as a key bridge linking the Chinese market of 1.4 billion people with the bloc’s 700 million population.

The region benefits from supportive central policies, abundant natural resources and a solid industrial base, with many agricultural and industrial products among China’s largest.

Guangxi also enjoys strong ecological advantages, maintaining a high proportion of days with good air quality and ranking among the country’s leaders in water quality. Its economy grew by 5.1% in 2025, exceeding expectations and outpacing the national average.

Following his state visit to Vietnam in December 2023, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping visited Guangxi, calling for greater opening-up and stronger contributions to China – ASEAN cooperation, Wei said.

He also praised Vietnam’s economic performance, noting that despite challenges such as natural disasters, the country posted GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025, among the fastest in Asia.

Expressing confidence in Vietnam’s development goals, Wei said the country’s vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045 is highly encouraging. He voiced his satisfaction with Vietnam’s achievements and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation./.