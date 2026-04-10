Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia step up parliamentary ties, reaffirm enduring solidarity

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently give high priority to the friendship with Cambodia and will continue backing stronger cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, affirmed Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (left) meets with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (left) meets with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10, part of his official visit to Cambodia.

Tu conveyed greetings and New Year wishes from Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man to Khuon Sudary on the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival.

He stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always keep in mind and treasure the profound sentiment, strong support and valuable assistance extended by generations of Cambodian leaders and people in fostering the two countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently give high priority to the friendship with Cambodia and will continue backing stronger cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, he remarked.

Congratulating Cambodia on its recent major achievements, the Vietnamese official expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party, the Cambodian people will continue to make even greater progress in building a peaceful, stable, independent and prosperous nation.

For her part, the host congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, as well as the first session of the new legislature. She also extended congratulations to Vietnam’s key leaders, including Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The top legislator of Cambodia spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements despite global and regional uncertainties, noting in particular the country’s success in streamlining its administrative apparatus. She expressed confidence that under the clear-sighted and visionary leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will continue taking firms steps on the socio-economic development path to become a developing country with upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income, developed nation by 2045.

The meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Khuon Sudary also expressed gratitude to Vietnam for helping Cambodia overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979, and for its continued assistance in national development.

She praised the two parliaments' role in promoting bilateral ties, including meetings at all levels as well as exchanges between parliamentary friendship groups, young and female legislators, and highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in promoting gender balance in its political system.

Amid complex and unpredictable regional and global developments, the Cambodian NA President affirmed that the solidarity and friendship between the two nations remain steadfast, expressing her hope for enhanced solidarity, sustained regular consultations, and close coordination to safeguard each country’s legitimate interests while maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development.

At the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong, substantive and effective development of bilateral ties in recent years, believing that relations between the two Parties and countries will be further strengthened for the benefit of their peoples and for regional and global peace and stability.

The two sides will keep close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly regional and international parliamentary forums, they said.

Tu proposed both sides maintain regular high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the annual meetings between the two Parties’ leaderships and parliamentary leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, thereby unceasingly reinforcing political trust and cohesion.

Highly valuing the two NAs' collaboration in implementing their cooperation agreement as well as within the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam cooperation framework, he asked both parliaments to further bring into play their role in supervising and promoting ministries, sectors, localities and businesses' realisation of the signed agreements and deals.

The two sides agreed to promote stronger economic connectivity in a comprehensive, sustainable and mutually beneficial manner; enhance partnerships in trade, investment, infrastructure, finance and supply chains; and create favourable conditions for businesses to expand ties, with a goal of raising bilateral trade to 20 billion USD in the near future.

They also reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation remains an important pillar of bilateral relations, agreeing to strengthen collaboration in this field and uphold the principle of not allowing a third party to use one country’s territory against the other, thereby contributing to a peaceful and stable borderline of cooperation and development.

On this occasion, Tu extended New Year greetings to the Cambodian leaders and people, wishing them good health, happiness and continued prosperity./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Cambodia #Tran Cam Tu #Samdech Khuon Sudary #parliamentary ties #Cambodian National Assembly Cambodia Vietnam
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