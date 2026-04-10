Top leader tasks Military Region 3 with maintaining stable environment for national development

Hai Phong (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 10 requested Military Region 3 to firmly grasp the situation and provide timely and accurate strategic advice for the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development.



Addressing a ceremony held in the northern city of Hai Phong to mark the conferment of the “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” title on Military Region 3, the leader stressed the need for Military Region 3 to propose appropriate and well-targeted policies and solutions to help with national construction and development, while coordinating closely with local authorities and relevant forces to build a strong all-people national defence posture closely linked to the people-based security posture and a solid foundation of people’s support.



He highlighted the role played by Military Region 3 in contributing to the development of Hai Phong and its neighbouring Quang Ninh province into a key growth pole of the Red River Delta, and the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh corridor into the main growth powerhouse of the northern region and the nation at large.



Reflecting on more than 80 years of its development, the Party and State leader applauded Military Region 3’s armed forces for their unwavering loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, as well as their tradition of unity to surmount difficulties and challenges to achieve glorious feats of arms. He noted their significant contributions to national liberation, Fatherland safeguarding and fulfilment of international obligations, as well as to maintaining political security and social order in peacetime.



Looking ahead, he pointed to increasingly complexed developments in the region and the world, alongside domestic requirements for fast and sustainable development, improved living standards and the successful realisation of the two centenary strategic goals, which place urgent and significant military – defence tasks on the entire Party, people, and armed forces.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam urged Military Region 3 to thoroughly implement the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the resolutions of the 12th Party Congress of the Vietnam People's Army and its 10th Party Congress, along with resolutions, directives, and orders from higher levels, especially the resolution on national defence strategy in new context of the 13th Party Central Committee's eighth session.



He called for continued efforts to build revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern armed forces, underscoring the need to constantly innovate and improve the quality of training and exercises, as well as overall strength, capability, and combat readiness. He stressed enhancing joint operations among services and arms, the capacity for performing independent and prolonged missions, and readiness to operate in high-tech warfare environments.



Focus should be given to improving the mass mobilisation work, actively contributing to rural and urban development to help consolidate grassroots political systems, and ensuring both the material and spiritual well-being of troops, alongside adequate logistics support for training and combat readiness, he said.



The Party and State leader also underscored the importance of strengthening the Party building and rectification within the Military Region in terms of politics, ideology, organisation, ethics and personnel, preventing "self-transformation" and “self-evolution”, and promoting the studying and following of the ideology, moral example and style of President Ho Chi Minh.



He voiced confidence that officers and soldiers of Military Region 3 will further sharpen their awareness of their role and noble responsibilities in the new period while continuing to uphold and promote the proud tradition of a heroic unit of the people’s armed forces, thus contributing to firmly safeguarding the nation and, together with the entire Party, people and armed forces, helping the country confidently advance into a new era – the era of breakthrough, innovation, and self-reliance, for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam steadily progressing toward socialism./.

