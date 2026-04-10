Politics

Senior Party official meets Cambodian PM Hun Manet in Phnom Penh

Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and gives high priority to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, considering it a valuable shared asset of both nations with strategic significance for the stability and development in each country.

At the meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on April 10, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia.

At the meeting, Tu conveyed greetings and best wishes from Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to Prime Minister Hun Manet on the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional New Year Chol Chnam Thmey. Congratulating Cambodia on its recent development achievements, he expressed his confidence that under the determined leadership of the Government headed by PM Hun Manet, Cambodia will continue to record impressive economic growth and achieve its development goals.

He also appreciated the valuable support extended by generations of Cambodian leaders and people to Vietnam in its past struggle for national independence and its ongoing cause of national construction and defence.

The Cambodian PM congratulated Vietnam on successfully consolidating its high-ranking leadership following the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. He showed his belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Vietnam will achieve double-digit growth and realise its goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

He also took this occasion to extend congratulations to the Party General Secretary and State President, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on their recent elections at the 16th NA’s first session. The two sides exchanged views on their respective nation’s situations and noted that amid increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global developments, solidarity and close cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, should be further strengthened.

vnanet-trancamtu2.jpg
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (R) welcomes Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (Photo: VNA)

The senior Vietnamese official reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and gives high priority to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, considering it a valuable shared asset of both nations with strategic significance for the stability and development in each country.

To further deepen bilateral ties, both sides agreed to strengthen political trust, effectively implement outcomes of high-level visits, and work towards building and signing a joint action programme to realise bilateral commitments. They also agreed to intensify delegation exchanges at all levels, especially at the high level, expand cooperation across ministries, sectors and localities, and promote people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides pledged to enhance connectivity in trade, investment, infrastructure, banking-finance and supply chains; and create favourable conditions for businesses to expand cooperation, with the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to 20 billion USD. They also agreed to strengthen collaboration in education and training, particularly in developing high-quality human resources, and to enhance coordination in combating crime, including cross-border crime, while continuing efforts in border demarcation and marker planting and building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

Both sides also underscored the importance of promoting public awareness of the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual assistance between the two countries, particularly among younger generations, thereby reinforcing the social foundation and long-term public support for bilateral relations.

Tu proposed close coordination in preparing for activities marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2027). On this occasion, he also suggested Cambodia continue to pay attention to addressing the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, enabling them to stabilise their lives and contribute to the country’s prosperity as well as bilateral ties./.

VNA
#Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet #Tran Cam Tu #official visit to Cambodia Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (left) meets with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia step up parliamentary ties, reaffirm enduring solidarity

The Party and State of Vietnam consistently give high priority to the friendship with Cambodia and will continue backing stronger cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, affirmed Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

See more

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 10

The ceremony marking the conferment of the “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” title on Military Region 3, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu's official visit to Cambodia, and statistics of public investment disbursement in Q1 are among news highlights on April 10.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Acting Head of State, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and President of the Cambodian Senate Cambodia Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)

Senior Vietnamese Party official meets with Cambodian Party, Senate leader

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu expressed confidence that under King Norodom Sihamoni’s reign, the CPP leadership headed by Hun Sen, and the Government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia will notch even greater and more sweeping achievements this year, and hit its development targets, raising living standards, and further elevating its global and regional standing.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at a group discussion during the 16th National Assembly’s first session on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Institutional bottlenecks must be fully resolved in 2026: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung outlined three strategic breakthroughs, with institutional reform identified as the top priority. He likened institutions to “roads” for the economy, stressing that synchronised and improved regulations will accelerate development.

Security forces of Vietnam and Laos convene their annual conference in Vientiane on April 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen security cooperation

The two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation mechanisms, particularly information sharing, to enable timely prevention and response to emerging threats, while providing strategic advice to their respective ministries. They also pledged to enhance coordination in addressing security challenges that could affect bilateral ties.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks to the press (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator heads to IPU-152, Türkiye, Italy to generate new momentum: Deputy FM

The Vietnamese NA has consistently played a proactive and leading role in IPU cooperation. It has actively put forward and championed multiple initiatives, delivering substantive contributions to IPU activities. It stands ready to collaborate with fellow member parliaments and the IPU to follow resolutions and initiatves aimed at preserving peace and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all nations, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.

Bounleua Phandanouvong, head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, grants an interview to the VNA. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party official’s Laos visit a complete success

Bounleua Phandanouvong, head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, affirmed that the April 9 visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and related activities were conducted successfully and fulfilled all set objectives.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary at the official welcome ceremony in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Official welcome held in Phnom Penh for key Vietnamese Party official

The visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu is expected to help advance the implementation of high-level agreements, maintain the continuity and efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, and enhance economic connectivity, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy and digital transformation.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan presents the Government’s proposal. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly weighs fuel tax cuts to zero through June 2026

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan stressed that escalating tensions in the Middle East have triggered sharp fluctuations in global energy prices, particularly oil and gas, disrupting supply chains and pushing up crude oil prices. These developments have significantly impacted Vietnam’s fuel market, driving up retail prices in a short period and affecting business activities as well as daily life and income of people.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu lays wreaths at the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party official lays wreaths at monuments in Phnom Penh

This is the first official visit to Cambodia by Tu in his capacity as Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat. The visit takes place at a time of significant political and cultural importance, as Cambodia is preparing to celebrate its traditional New Year festival, Chol Chhnam Thmey. It also follows Vietnam’s successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, as well as the consolidation of its leadership apparatus and rollout of new strategic orientations.