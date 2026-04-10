Top legislator’s visit expected to create fresh momentum for Vietnam–Italy ties: Ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Italy by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man is expected to inject fresh momentum into the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership, further deepening bilateral ties and opening up new avenues for cooperation, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, the ambassador underscored its special diplomatic significance, noting that it will be the top legislator’s first overseas trip in his new tenure and the first official visit to Italy by a Vietnamese NA Chairman in more than a decade.

The visit takes place at a time when the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership is experiencing dynamic growth, while cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) continues to expand. It reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, while reaffirming the country’s regard for Italy as a key partner in the EU.

According to the ambassador, the trip will help reinforce high-level political commitment to advancing bilateral ties, contributing to elevating Vietnam’s role and standing in the region and beyond. It is also expected to create new impetus for maximising opportunities from the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and promoting more substantive cooperation with the EU through member states, including Italy.

During the visit, Chairman Man and the high-level delegation are scheduled to hold talks and meetings with senior Italian leaders, including President Sergio Mattarella, and engage with leaders of both houses of the Italian Parliament. They will also meet with the Vietnam–Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, thereby strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

These engagements are expected to provide opportunities for both sides to review and further refine legal frameworks, laying a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation and preparing for a possible upgrade of relations in the future.

Regarding potential areas for cooperation, the ambassador said that economic, trade and investment cooperation will remain a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. With two-way trade reaching nearly 7.5 billion USD and Vietnam currently Italy’s third-largest trading partner in ASEAN, both sides are set to further capitalise on the EVFTA to unlock potential.

At the same time, the two countries are looking to expand collaboration in emerging and substantive areas such as innovation, processing and manufacturing industries, high technology, renewable energy, and heritage conservation. Italian investment in Vietnam is expected to grow, particularly in supporting industries, processing technologies, and green finance, backed by key institutions that facilitate the internationalisation of Italian enterprises.

Green and digital transformation, as well as innovation, are also promising areas of cooperation. Italy’s strengths in circular economy models, renewable energy, and sustainable urban development present opportunities for enhanced collaboration in wind and solar power, energy efficiency technologies, water resource management, and sustainable city planning.

People-to-people exchanges, cultural cooperation, education, and locality-to-locality partnerships are likewise expected to be strengthened. Both countries boast rich cultural heritage and are keen to promote mutual understanding through increased cultural exchanges, expanded air connectivity, and broader academic cooperation, including the teaching of Vietnamese language at Italian universities.

At the multilateral level, Vietnam and Italy are set to continue close coordination at international forums such as the United Nations and ASEAN–EU mechanisms, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The Vietnamese Ambassador expressed confidence in the bright prospects of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of parliamentary cooperation in consolidating political trust and advancing substantive collaboration. Legislative bodies of both countries play a crucial role in shaping and overseeing legal frameworks conducive to trade, investment, and broader cooperation, while also facilitating the exchange of experience in governance and policymaking.

With solid foundations, strong political will, and active engagement from both sides, the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership is poised to grow more robustly and effectively in the years ahead, the ambassador said./.