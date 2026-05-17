Sci-Tech

Vietnamese association launched in France to foster technology, AI cooperation

In the context of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France, Hai said GCVF should position itself as a bridge for knowledge and technology transfer, bringing scientific and technological achievements from France and Europe to support Vietnam’s practical development needs.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (sixth from the right) and the leadership of Global Connect Vietnam France. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (sixth from the right) and the leadership of Global Connect Vietnam France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Global Connect Vietnam France (GCVF) association was officially launched in France on May 16 with the aim of connecting Vietnamese intellectuals, experts and entrepreneurs in France and Europe, while promoting cooperation in the fields of technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai described the establishment of GCVF as evidence of the growing stature, vision and aspiration to contribute of the Vietnamese intellectual and business community in France.

The diplomat said that as Vietnam enters a new era of national development, knowledge and technology are becoming core drivers of the country’s progress.

He noted that GCVF’s decision to focus on AI from its inception demonstrates that the association is keeping pace with global trends, as AI has become a strategic tool capable of creating breakthroughs in governance, production and innovation.

In the context of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France, Hai said GCVF should position itself as a bridge for knowledge and technology transfer, bringing scientific and technological achievements from France and Europe to support Vietnam’s practical development needs.

The ambassador also expressed his hope that GCVF would become a multidisciplinary network supporting Vietnamese enterprises’ deeper participation in global value chains, while serving as a “nursery” helping younger generations of overseas Vietnamese in France gain access to new technologies while preserving their cultural identity and attachment to the homeland.

vnanet-potal-ra-mat-hiep-hoi-ket-noi-toan-cau-viet-phap-8766015.jpg
The Global Connect Vietnam France (GCVF) association is officially launched in France on May 16. (Photo: VNA)

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in Paris, GCVF President Tran Huy Hoang said the association is built on two core values – sharing and connectivity. GCVF seeks not only to share knowledge, experience and information, but also to connect scientists, businesses, associations and Vietnamese communities in France and across Europe in support of Vietnam’s development in technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He revealed that in 2026, the association plans to organise scientific seminars and support Vietnamese enterprises in participating in major technology events in France, including Viva Technology and France Digital Day.

Meanwhile, GCVF Vice President Christine Hang Nguyen said Vietnam has strong potential for AI development thanks to its young workforce and ability to quickly adopt new technologies. However, she stressed the need for Vietnam to continue improving legal frameworks and policies to facilitate access to domestic and international resources for individuals and businesses.

The launching ceremony was held alongside a seminar themed “AI in research and business – From vision to practical implementation”, bringing together experts working at major international corporations, organisations and research institutions./.

VNA
#Global Connect Vietnam France #GCVF #France #AI #innovation France
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