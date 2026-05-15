Sci-Tech

Vietnam approves digital tech blueprint through 2030, targets 55 bln USD in exports

The scheme defines digital technology as a foundational industry, positioning it as a key growth driver to lift productivity, quality, and national competitiveness.

A reception robot assists with administrative guidance, information lookup and directing visitors to service counters. (Photo: VNA)
A reception robot assists with administrative guidance, information lookup and directing visitors to service counters. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed off on a digital technology industry development plan for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision extending to 2045.

The scheme defines digital technology as a foundational industry, positioning it as a key growth driver to lift productivity, quality, and national competitiveness. It is meant to provide the bedrock for national digital transformation, support double-digit economic expansion, and serve as a decisive factor in reaching high-income developed-country status by 2045.

It is business-centric, singling out the private sector as the most important engine. It leans heavily on large enterprises, especially big private conglomerates, to invest in and develop the digital technology industry. The State will act as a facilitator, putting in place legal frameworks, planning digital industrial infrastructure, and creating markets through strategic direction, commissioning, and setting national-level science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation tasks for Vietnamese tech firms.

It champions the “Make in Vietnam” ethos – products innovated and made domestically to lead development, with local companies expected to master technologies and take the initiative in research, design, manufacturing, and supply. The plan also calls for balancing technological self-reliance with broad global cooperation and deeper insertion into high-value segments of global supply chains.

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Students of Da Nang University of Technology and Education actively pursue learning, foster innovation and master technology (Photo: VNA)

Workforce development and talent attraction are identified as key levers, requiring close coordination among the State, educational establishments, and enterprises on manpower training and utilisation. The scheme also ties digital technology expansion to green growth and sustainable development goals, encouraging eco-friendly products and services.

Mastery of core, strategic technologies

The overall aim is to build a modern and highly competitive digital technology industry powered by large-scale domestic strategic technology enterprises that can master core and strategic technologies while addressing national priorities in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

By 2030, it targets total industry revenue of at least 300 billion USD, with average annual growth of 12% or higher over the 2026–2030 period. Annual export revenue from digital technology products and services is targeted at a minimum of 55 billion USD, expanding at least 30% a year. It envisions the creation of 100,000 digital technology enterprises and the training of more than 3 million workers for the industry.

Around 20 concentrated tech zones planned

The plan also aims to ensure that Vietnamese technology enterprises master the technologies required to produce and supply products and services on the list of key digital offerings. Each locality is encouraged to launch at least one pilot licensing and controlled testing activity suited to local development conditions.

Vietnam plans to establish 16–20 concentrated digital technology zones, including at least one large-scale hub aligned with the development orientations of key economic regions. The scheme also mandates at least one shared high-performance computing centre to support major national projects and critical digital technology products and services.

2045 vision: regional tech hub

By 2045, Vietnam aims to become a leading digital technology industry hub in the region and rank among the world’s top-tier countries in the sector. The industry is expected to emerge as a major economic pillar, making a considerable contribution to national growth and prosperity.

The scheme envisions globally competitive Vietnamese digital technology enterprises that master core technologies, set technological trends, and elevate the “Make in Vietnam” brand in global value chains. Targets include forming at least 10 globally competitive local technology firms and attracting at least five additional projects from major global technology corporations to set up headquarters, R&D operations, or manufacturing in Vietnam.

To hit the goals, the scheme outlines key tasks, including refining institutional framework and policy enforcement, ramping up research and development of digital technology products and services, backing corporate growth, upskilling the workforce, building modern integrated digital industrial infrastructure, encouraging investment, expanding markets and supply chains, ensuring sustainable development, developing industry databases and information systems, and supporting semiconductor industry development, among others./.

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