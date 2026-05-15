Sci-Tech

Korean robotics, AI firms interested in Vietnam

KOTRA said it is teaming up with the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to run the “K-Robot Pavilion"” at the 23rd Vietnam International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Industrial Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) in Hanoi from May 14-16.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is accelerating Korean robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) companies’ entry into Vietnam, a market fast remaking itself as Asia’s next hi-tech manufacturing hub.

KOTRA said it is teaming up with the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to run the “K-Robot Pavilion"” at the 23rd Vietnam International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Industrial Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) in Hanoi from May 14-16.

The pavilion spotlights robotics and smart-process components and equipment such as automation facilities and various sensors, with five innovative Korean firms staging exhibits, while more than 50 export consultations are lined up with 17 local buyers, including Vietnamese industrial automation player ETEK Automation Solutions.

According to the Korea Customs Service, industrial robot exports to Vietnam rose 67% year-on-year in 2022 and tacked on another 12.4% last year to 15.29 million USD. Over the past three years, shipments of transport and loading robots increased 13-fold, and automation solution exports grew 40%.

Following the Hanoi expo, KOTRA plans to hold a "Korea-Vietnam AI Innovation Day" in Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 to further support Korean companies' exports. This event aims to uncover overseas demand for AI transformation in manufacturing through consultations and pitches from domestic AI innovators.

"Advanced industrial cooperation between the two manufacturing powerhouses can provide opportunities for exports and technology development for both Korean and Vietnamese companies," said Koo Bon-kyung, head of KOTRA's Southeast Asia and Oceania Regional Headquarters. "As Vietnam is leaping beyond being a production base to become an advanced manufacturing hub, we will do our best to help our robot and AI industries seize new opportunities"./.

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