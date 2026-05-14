Ho Chi Minh City eyes to attract high-tech capital with improved digital infrastructure

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating investment in digital infrastructure, introducing special mechanisms and attracting a wave of high-tech projects in fields such as data centres, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and biomedicine, as part of efforts to build a large-scale technology ecosystem and strengthen its appeal to domestic and foreign technology firms.​

According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Huu Yen, the city will continue investing in digital infrastructure and smart governance in 2026, with a target of expanding 5G coverage to 70-80% of the population.

​The city also plans to develop Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and smart camera systems, while expanding the exploitation of existing digital infrastructure such as the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP). At least one additional digital technology zone is expected to be announced, alongside preparations for a smart city development project aimed at attracting investors and shaping a new urban data architecture.

​Ho Chi Minh City is simultaneously implementing a range of special mechanisms to lure technology enterprises, particularly in the areas of data centres, semiconductors, AI, energy and emerging technologies. These include policy sandbox mechanisms, startup support programmes and initiatives encouraging businesses to help solve urban challenges through public-private cooperation models.

​During a recent meeting with Real-Time Robotics Vietnam, city leaders agreed to support the company in accessing a 200-billion-VND loan package to build an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing plant at the SHTP.

​The company said its products have achieved a localisation rate of about 95%, covering aircraft frame design, electronics, control software and data analysis systems.

Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said 2026 has been identified as a breakthrough year for implementing comprehensive solutions to ensure science-technology development, innovation and digital transformation generate tangible products and directly contribute to the city’s double-digit economic growth target.​

“The focus is on placing enterprises at the centre, promoting the commercialisation of research outcomes and prioritising strategic sectors,” he said.​

A robot is used to support public service users in Thu Duc ward of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The city’s infrastructure push and incentive policies have already attracted several major high-tech projects. Recently, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment registration certificates to four strategic high-tech projects at the SHTP with total investment exceeding 1.23 billion USD.​

Among the most notable are two large-scale data centre projects worth nearly 1 billion USD combined. They include the Evolution DC VN HCMC Data Centre project, funded by a consortium of three Singaporean investors with total capital of 508.78 million USD, and the STARMASON hyperscale data centre complex project worth 480.26 million USD.​

Darren Webb, CEO of Evolution Data Centres, said the Evolution DC project will not only strengthen digital infrastructure but also create a foundation for Ho Chi Minh City’s digital growth in the coming period.​

Meanwhile, the Tam Anh High-Tech Centre project, invested by Tam Anh General Hospital with capital of 160 million USD, will focus on biomedical technology research and applications.​

According to head of the SHTP Management Board Nguyen Ky Phung, the park continues to serve as a key economic and technological hub for the city, with cumulative high-tech production value surpassing 203.3 billion USD, including more than 185.2 billion USD in exports.​

The newly licensed projects further demonstrate Ho Chi Minh City’s growing attractiveness to technology investors, particularly in semiconductors, AI, energy and digital infrastructure, he added./.

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