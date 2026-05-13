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Arkia Israeli Airlines announces direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City

Arkia Israeli Airlines on May 12 announced plans to launch direct flights from Tel Aviv to Ho Chi Minh City, marking a further expansion of the carrier’s operations in Vietnam.

Hanoi (VNA) – Arkia Israeli Airlines on May 12 announced plans to launch direct flights from Tel Aviv to Ho Chi Minh City, marking a further expansion of the carrier’s operations in Vietnam.

The new route is scheduled to begin in October 2026, complementing the airline’s Hanoi service introduced earlier this year.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz described the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City route as “the right move” following the initial success of the Hanoi service.

The new route is part of Arkia’s strategy to expand long-haul flights and strengthen its presence in Asia, he said, adding that the service will offer Israeli travellers greater flexibility and convenience when visiting Vietnam.

Arkia’s Chief Commercial Officer Sapir Ifargan said the route would help strengthen connectivity between Israel and the Far East.

According to Ifargan, demand among Israeli tourists for travel to Vietnam has been rising sharply. She noted that combining Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the airline’s network would provide travellers with a more convenient, flexible and comprehensive experience in one of the destinations increasingly favoured by Israeli visitors.

Arkia said Vietnam continues to attract Israeli tourists thanks to its rich culture, diverse landscapes, vibrant urban life and renowned cuisine. Under the operating plan, there will be one weekly flight to Ho Chi Minh City, departing from Tel Aviv on Thursdays and returning from Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday evenings. The Hanoi route is currently operated once a week on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, EL AL Airlines is also preparing to launch direct flights between Israel and Hanoi. The inaugural service is expected to begin on October 24, 2026, connecting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

During the initial winter schedule from October 24, 2026, to March 25, 2027, the airline plans to operate three flights per week using Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft. Flight frequency may be increased in line with passenger demand./.

VNA
#Arkia Israeli Airlines #Tel Aviv-Ho Chi Minh City flights #EL AL Airlines #Vietnam-Israel flights Israel Vietnam
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