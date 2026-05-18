Business

Int’l exhibition series on dairy, ice cream, and modern beverages to take place soon

The exhibition will feature 250 booths, bringing together brands and products from various countries and territories.

Participants will showcase and introduce the latest products and technologies across a wide range of sectors. (Photo: VNA)
Participants will showcase and introduce the latest products and technologies across a wide range of sectors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A series of international exhibitions specialising in dairy, ice cream, milk tea, and modern beverages will take place in Hanoi from May 28 - 31.

This year’s international exhibition series will include three major events: the 5th International Dairy and Dairy Products Exhibition in Vietnam (Vietnam Dairy 2026), the Vietnam Ice Cream Expo, and the Vietnam Milk Tea and Beverage Innovation Expo.

The exhibition will feature 250 booths, bringing together brands and products from various countries and territories, including Australia, Belgium, Taiwan (China), the Netherlands, the US, the Republic of Korea, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Switzerland, China, and Vietnam.

Participants will showcase and introduce the latest products and technologies across a wide range of sectors, including dairy products and dairy-based products, ice cream, milk tea, modern beverages, processing and packaging lines, supply chain solutions, ingredients and food additives, testing and quality control equipment, food safety standards systems, input materials, and sustainable development models.

The exhibition series is organised by the Vietnam Dairy Association (VDA) in coordination with the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition Joint Stock Company (VIETFAIR), aiming to create a comprehensive networking platform for the entire industry.

The initiative reflects the scale and development aspirations of the ecosystem, with the goal of increasing added value, promoting cooperation and technology transfer, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering sustainable development.

The events are also expected to help businesses expand their markets while gaining broader access to leading advanced technologies./.

VNA
#Int’l exhibition series #dairy #ice cream #modern beverages #Vietnam Dairy Association
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