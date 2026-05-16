Business

Fight against counterfeit goods fostered amid rising digital-era fraud

Dr. Bui Van Quyen, Director of the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Institute, warned that counterfeit goods have become a global challenge, exacerbated by the rise of online platforms and digital technologies. While these innovations drive economic growth, they also create fertile ground for fraudulent activities.

Yen Huong Xua company introduces solutions to combat counterfeit and imitation goods (Photo: VNA)
Yen Huong Xua company introduces solutions to combat counterfeit and imitation goods (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - As e-commerce, the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) develop rapidly, increasingly sophisticated trade fraud and intellectual property (IP) violations are posing serious risks to the business environment, consumer health and the credibility of legitimate firms, prompting calls for stronger, more coordinated countermeasures.

The issue was highlighted at a training programme on combating trade fraud, counterfeit goods and IP infringement held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 16.

Dr. Bui Van Quyen, Director of the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Institute, warned that counterfeit goods have become a global challenge, exacerbated by the rise of online platforms and digital technologies. While these innovations drive economic growth, they also create fertile ground for fraudulent activities.

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Enterprises with strong national brands announced on May 16 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA).

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duy Khoa, from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, offenders are employing increasingly complex tactics. A common method is to use legally registered companies as cover for producing and distributing fake goods. These entities often have full business licences, invoices and legal documentation, enabling them to disguise illicit operations and circulate counterfeit products in the market.

In many cases, production is organised in closed, decentralised chains, with different stages spread across multiple localities to evade inspection. Goods may be manufactured in one region, transported elsewhere, and then redistributed back to major cities, making tracing and enforcement more difficult.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and social media has further complicated enforcement. Fraudulent sellers are shifting entirely online, using platforms such as Facebook and TikTok Shop without registered warehouses or fixed business addresses, hindering detection and investigation.

A wide range of products - from infant milk and dietary supplements to traditional medicines and treatments for chronic diseases - are aggressively marketed online with exaggerated claims, increasing the risk of consumer deception. Authorities have also uncovered cases of food fraud, including the substitution of lower-quality or unsafe ingredients, which could pose long-term health risks.

Businesses, particularly those producing high-value goods, are increasingly vulnerable to counterfeiting. Many have invested in production standards, branding and IP protection, but say the growing sophistication of fake products remains a major challenge, requiring more advanced technological solutions.

Experts emphasised that in the age of AI, combating counterfeit goods requires not only technology adoption but also its responsible and effective use. Stronger collaboration among enterprises, improved governance capacity and closer coordination with authorities are seen as essential.

Delegates also stressed that tackling counterfeit goods and IP violations demands a whole-of-society approach. Greater coordination among police, market surveillance, customs and IP agencies is needed, alongside stricter management of online business activities and tougher penalties for large-scale counterfeit networks.

At the same time, consumers should be more vigilant against misleading online advertising, prioritise products with clear origins and avoid supporting counterfeit and substandard goods, they said./.

VNA
#counterfeit goods #rising digital-era fraud #economic growth
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