Business

Domestic airlines continue adjusting summer flight schedules

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, Vietnamese airlines maintained positive recovery and growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnamese airlines are expected to continue cautiously adjusting their summer flight schedules as high fuel prices persist, prompting carriers to focus on cost optimisation and operational safety.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the global aviation fuel market continues to face pressure from tensions in the Middle East.

Although some positive diplomatic signals emerged earlier, the situation in the Middle East remains complex, while disruptions to transport and energy supply chains have pushed aviation fuel prices back up, keeping them at elevated levels in early May.

Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the ministry said Vietnamese airlines maintained positive recovery and growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

However, amid supply uncertainties and persistently high fuel costs, airlines are expected to continue adjusting their operational plans cautiously while strengthening cost-optimisation measures and ensuring operational safety in the coming period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has announced temporary slot exemptions for flights affected by the Middle East conflict from February 28 to June 30 this year.

Under the policy, for Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, slots returned due to non-use or misuse between February 28 and March 28 this year will still be considered as properly used when calculating eligibility for maintaining historic slot rights for the Winter 2026-27 schedule.

Similarly, slots confirmed before the historic slot baseline date and returned due to non-use or misuse between March 29 and June 30 this year will also be treated as properly used when monitoring slot series withdrawals during the Summer 2026 schedule. They will also be counted when calculating historic slots for the Summer 2027 schedule.

For Vietnamese airlines and other foreign carriers, slots confirmed before the historic slot baseline date and returned before May 15, for the period from March 29 to June 30, will likewise be regarded as properly used for slot monitoring and future historic slot calculations.

The CAAV said it will continue monitoring developments in the Middle East and fluctuations in Jet A-1 fuel prices before deciding whether to extend the exemption policy beyond June 30./.

VNA
#Vietnamese airlines #summer flight schedules #Ministry of Construction #Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam #fuel costs
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A representative of Anex Tour Vietnam presents a conical hat to the first passengers arriving in Da Nang from Vladivostok. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang welcomes first flight from Vladivostok

According to the plan, the programme will run from April 16 to October 23, connecting eight cities across Russia, the CIS, and Belarus with Da Nang. The total number of visitors is expected to reach approximately 25,500, with a maximum frequency of 36 flights per month, equivalent to around 4,800 passengers monthly.

See more

Visitors explore southern Vietnam's products (Photo: vNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia boost supply chain connectivity

Total two-way trade neared 10.1 billion USD in 2024, up 17.5% year-on-year and jumping to more than 11 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include apparel, iron and steel, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food. Its main imports are cashew nuts, rubber, farm produce, and industrial raw materials.

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 68 boosts investor confidence in Vietnam’s long-term outlook

Cao Thanh Dinh, Founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan, said that after one year of implementation, Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private sector development has sent a positive signal to investors by affirming the private sector as a key driver of sustainable and long-term development.

To promote the local lychee brand, expand consumption markets and enhance the fruit's value, Bac Ninh province is organising various trade promotion activities and experiential tourism programmes during the 2026 lychee season. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh promotes lychee tourism with 36 model orchards

According to the Bac Ninh Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the orchards must comply with VietGAP, GlobalGAP or organic production standards while offering suitable conditions for experiential tourism activities. They are also required to connect with nearby tourist attractions, craft villages and historical sites to form integrated tour routes.

Ha Long-Mong Cai Expressway (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh takes lead in public investment disbursement

As of May 13, the northern province had disbursed more than 5.64 trillion VND (213.9 million USD) in public investment capital, fulfilling 24.2% of its annual target and 54% of its disbursement target of 10.56 trillion VND for the year's first half.

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Belarusian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexander Sidoruk said his working visit to Can Tho city exposes ample untapped economic potential. The Belarus side brings strengths in exporting fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, agricultural equipment, and high-tech products, and is interested in importing Vietnamese rice, coffee, rubber, seafood, and dairy products.

Retail fuel prices are simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Retail fuel prices cut from May 14 afternoon

Retail fuel prices were simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and and the Ministry of Finance, with E5RON92 biofuel recording the sharpest decline.

A chip assembly and testing plant of Intel at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Intel deepens engagement in Vietnam’s semiconductor industry

According to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) management board, Intel has relocated part of its production line from Costa Rica to SHTP as part of its global manufacturing restructuring strategy aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness.

A customer purchase E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL filling station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Biofuel ready for nationwide rollout

For biofuels, particularly E10, to develop successfully, stronger and more coordinated policies are needed, especially pricing mechanisms capable of creating a sufficiently attractive gap between E10 and mineral-based petrol, an expert has said.