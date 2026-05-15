Counterfeit crackdown in Ho Chi Minh City results in 24,600 USD in fines

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have intensified a sweeping crackdown on counterfeit and intellectual property-infringing goods across markets, shopping centres and e-commerce platforms, with administrative fines reaching 650 million VND (24,600 USD).

The city’s Market Surveillance Sub-Department said Market Surveillance Team No. 18 recently inspected 16 fashion retailers dealing in clothing, footwear and eyewear. Inspectors seized 405 counterfeit products bearing globally recognised brands such as Gucci, Ray-Ban and Adidas.

The 16 businesses were fined a combined 150 million VND, while counterfeit goods valued at more than 111 million VND were ordered be destroyed.

Meanwhile, Market Surveillance Team No. 4 uncovered a string of cases involving counterfeit, untraceable and trademark-infringing goods at major tourist shopping hubs, including Saigon Square and Ben Thanh Market.

Authorities said vendors at Saigon Square quickly reacted when inspectors arrived, activating internal warning systems and shutting stalls to evade checks. Despite this, officers still found large quantities of watches, sunglasses, handbags, suitcases and fashion products suspected of violating trademark protections in Vietnam.

At Ben Thanh Market, hundreds of suspected counterfeit watches, handbags and sunglasses were also seized for further investigation.

​The city’s market surveillance force said inspections will continue to focus on hotspots linked to counterfeit and untraceable goods, while authorities will step up awareness campaigns encouraging traders to comply with regulations and help build a more transparent retail environment that protects consumers and the city’s tourism reputation.

Since the start of the year, Market Surveillance Team No. 4 has handled 49 violation cases, issuing fines of more than 500 million VND. All confiscated goods have been destroyed to prevent low-quality products from re-entering the market.

Officials noted that counterfeit goods trade remains difficult to curb due to strong demand for low-cost products among some consumers and tourists, combined with increasingly sophisticated supply chains and distribution networks. In some instances, violators were found to treat administrative penalties as simply part of their operating costs./.