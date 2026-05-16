Business

Meet Australia 2026 to take place in Ho Chi Minh City next week

Organised by the Australia-ASEAN Business Forum (AABF), the event will focus on boosting cooperation in energy, digital technology, agriculture and innovation amid growing bilateral relations.

AABF Chairman Francis Wong (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (Photo: VNA)
AABF Chairman Francis Wong (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – “Meet Australia 2026”, a high-level trade and investment promotion event aimed at strengthening economic ties between Vietnam and Australia, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 18-20.

Organised by the Australia-ASEAN Business Forum (AABF), the event will focus on boosting cooperation in energy, digital technology, agriculture and innovation amid growing bilateral relations.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the event, AABF Chairman and organising committee head Francis Wong OAM said the event is expected to help Australian businesses better understand Vietnam, build reliable partnerships, explore long-term investment and trade opportunities, expand market access and turn business interest into concrete outcomes.

Wong described Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, driven by strong growth, reform-oriented policies, an increasingly skilled workforce and ambitions in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital transformation and infrastructure development.

He said Australia now views Vietnam not only as a major trading partner but also as a strategic investment and innovation partner. However, Australian investment in Vietnam remains relatively modest, meaning Australia risks missing opportunities linked to Vietnam’s economic dynamism.

The event is expected to attract more than 350 delegates, including over 100 Australian executives as well as representatives from government agencies, investment organisations, chambers of commerce, innovation ecosystems and Vietnam’s strategic partners.

It will feature opening sessions with the participation of senior government officials and industry leaders from both countries, investment forums and panel discussions focusing on energy transition, green technology, circular economy, infrastructure development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, agriculture, food security, education, workforce development and supply chain connectivity.

Business networking sessions, direct meetings between Australian and Vietnamese enterprises, and visits to strategic industrial and innovation centres in Vietnam are also scheduled.

According to Wong, the initiative aims to deliver measurable and long-term outcomes by strengthening Australian businesses’ confidence in Vietnam’s market opportunities and regulatory environment.

He said the conference is set to facilitate practical business activities, including new trade partnerships, investment opportunities, technology cooperation, market entry strategies and potential memoranda of understanding between organisations.

The AABF Chairman noted that Australian companies are showing increasing interest in Vietnam, which many regard as one of ASEAN’s leading economies thanks to its resilient growth, competitive manufacturing base, young workforce, digital transformation agenda and expanding middle class.

Strong interest has been seen in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, education and training, healthcare, digital technology, logistics and infrastructure.

Wong added that Australian businesses are increasingly seeking deeper investment partnerships and long-term cooperation with Vietnam, rather than focusing solely on trade.

He said the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has created an important framework for broader cooperation in clean energy, critical minerals, digital economy, food security and supply chain resilience.

According to Wong, future cooperation should place greater emphasis on co-investment, innovation partnerships, skills development, technology transfer and sustainable economic growth.

He expressed confidence that the complementary strengths of the two economies will continue to drive stronger Australia-Vietnam relations, supported by close cooperation between governments and increasingly active engagement from the private sector./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Ho Chi Minh City Australia
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