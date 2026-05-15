Quang Ninh takes lead in public investment disbursement

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh province is leading the country in public investment disbursement, posting the highest rate among 34 provinces and cities since the start of 2026.



According to the Region III State Treasury branch, as of May 13, the northern province had disbursed more than 5.64 trillion VND (213.9 million USD) in public investment capital, fulfilling 24.2% of its annual target and 54% of its disbursement target of 10.56 trillion VND for the year's first half.



Notably, disbursement of the province’s 2026 public investment plan alone surpassed 4.91 trillion VND, equivalent to 25.2% of the target assigned by the Prime Minister at the beginning of the year. The figure was significantly higher than the 14% recorded in the same period last year and the national average of 15.2%.



With a near-perfect evaluation score of 99.99 out of 100, Quang Ninh currently ranks first nationwide in terms of public investment disbursement progress.



The province aims to disburse over 10.2 trillion VND by the end of the second quarter, equivalent to 97% of the quarterly target. Of the 60 local units and localities, 58 are expected to meet or exceed assigned goals. Quang Ninh’s total public investment plan for 2026 stands at almost 23.28 trillion VND.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang described public investment disbursement as a top political task and a key driver of economic growth helping the province pursue its 2026 growth target of more than 13%.



He urged investors, contractors and local authorities to maximise efforts to complete the disbursement target of 10.56 trillion VND in the first half of the year. Authorities and contractors were instructed to make use of favourable weather conditions and mobilise machinery and equipment to accelerate work on 130 ongoing projects while expediting site clearance and compensation processes to avoid delays caused by land handover issues.



The provincial leader also called for tighter management of advance payments and construction material prices. He asked departments and agencies to coordinate with contractors in reviewing contracts affected by fluctuations in fuel and labour costs in order to ensure balanced interests and maintain construction progress./.

VNA