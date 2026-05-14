Business

Trade office strengthens Vietnam – Morocco business connectivity

Many Moroccan businesses expressed interest in establishing long-term direct import partnerships with Vietnamese manufacturers, particularly in agricultural products, processed foods and consumer goods.

The seminar held by the Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco (Photo: Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco)
The seminar held by the Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco (Photo: Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco recently organised a trade promotion seminar in Casablanca with a view to connecting Vietnamese exporters with Moroccan importers and distribution networks.

The event was attended by representatives of the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, along with more than 20 Moroccan enterprises operating in import, distribution, retail supermarket and international trade sectors.

Participants highlighted Vietnam’s position as one of Asia’s most deeply integrated economies, with extensive participation in free trade agreements and an increasingly important role in global supply chains.

The seminar provided an opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s economic potential and key export products, including coffee, cashew nuts, spices, aquatic products, processed foods, confectionery and consumer goods, to the Moroccan business community.

The Vietnamese side also updated participants on the Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026), slated for this September and expected to help strengthen direct business connections between the two countries.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office, Morocan businesses viewed Vietnamese products as competitively priced, diverse in design and well suited to local market demand. Many also expressed interest in establishing long-term direct import partnerships with Vietnamese manufacturers, particularly in agricultural products, processed foods and consumer goods.

The two countries have recorded steadily expanding trade relations over the past years. Bilateral trade turnover in 2025 reached approximately 380 million USD, marking a 25% increase compared with 2014. Morocco is currently among Vietnam’s ten largest export markets in Africa.

Chakib Alj, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, voiced his hope that cooperation between Morocco and Vietnam could become a model for partnerships between African and Asian nations.

He described Vietnam as one of the world’s most open economies, with notable strengths in agricultural processing, electronics and education.

This year, the Trade Office plans to further promote Vietnamese goods through major trade fairs in Morocco, including the SIAM agricultural exhibition and the SIEMA food expo./.

VNA
#Morocco #Vietnam Trade Office in Morocco #Moroccan enterprises #Vietnam – Morocco trade Morocco Vietnam
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