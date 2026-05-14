Da Nang promotes investment attraction to achieve over 11% growth

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang is intensifying efforts to attract investment, develop the international financial centre and unlock development resources as the central coastal city aims to achieve economic growth of more than 11% in 2026.



Investment inflows triple year-on-year



According to Tran Van Vu, head of the Da Nang Statistics Office, the city recorded strong investment attraction momentum during the first four months of 2026, both in terms of capital scale and project numbers.



Investment flows have become increasingly diversified, with a focus on infrastructure, high-quality services and sectors with high added value, helping improve the efficiency of capital utilisation. The city is gradually reinforcing its position as an attractive investment destination, laying the foundation for medium- and long-term growth. Domestic investment in Da Nang exceeded 70.8 trillion VND (2.68 billion USD) during the period, tripling the figure recorded in the same period of 2025. The city licensed 42 new projects and approved capital increases for eight others.



Vu said the figures reflected growing investor confidence in the city’s business environment, particularly as support policies and infrastructure improvements continue to take effect.



Foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction also showed strong growth, reaching 237.7 million USD, double the level recorded a year earlier. The city granted licences for 47 new FDI projects, approved capital adjustments for 16 projects and recorded 10 transactions involving capital contributions and share acquisitions in economic organisations.



The results indicate that Da Nang’s investment climate is becoming increasingly attractive and capable of drawing more flexible capital flows.



The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN), although newly operational, has begun establishing itself as a new economic model drawing considerable interest from both domestic and foreign investors.



To date, it has welcomed 12 official members, while 11 investors have received approval for investment interest. More than 85 domestic and foreign investors have shown interest and registered to become members. According to Dang Dinh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the VIFC-DN Executive Agency, the city will accelerate the development of key urban, transport, technical and digital infrastructure projects supporting the financial centre.



The agency also plans to expand international partnerships, organise the Da Nang Economic, Finance and Technology Week 2026, participate in sustainable financial centre initiatives and establish cooperation agreements with major global financial centres.



At the same time, the VIFC-DN will step up investment promotion activities aimed at attracting multinational corporations and investors in the financial sector, thereby enhancing Vietnam’s position within the global financial network.



Unlocking resources to drive growth



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Ngoc Quang said the city remains committed to achieving double-digit growth in 2026, with services serving as the main pillar and industry-construction acting as the growth engine.



The city will continue strengthening investment attraction, accelerating public investment disbursement and addressing bottlenecks affecting delayed projects. It also plans to further promote science and technology, digital transformation, human resources development and social welfare, particularly in mountainous areas.



Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan noted that tourism and services currently account for more than half of Da Nang’s economic structure. However, based on international experience, he said industrial development remains essential for sustaining double-digit growth. He suggested the city focus on sectors with competitive advantages in order to attract investment more effectively.



According to the minister, Da Nang faces two major challenges in its ambition to become a highly competitive Asian development hub. The first is its coastal climate and saline environment, which pose difficulties in attracting investors in electronics manufacturing. The second relates to human resources, as the city’s workforce quality has yet to stand out despite a population exceeding 3 million.



Da Nang, often described as a “livable city,” should introduce stronger policies to attract highly qualified international talent, Tuan advised, stressing that the city’s growing automobile industry should move toward green transition and electric vehicle production to align with global trends.



Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said Da Nang has already benefited from a range of preferential and breakthrough mechanisms designed to attract investment. These include the establishment of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, the Free Trade Zone and the VIFC-DN, all supported by special policies promoting finance, technology transfer and innovation.



He urged the city to prioritise the mobilisation of all available resources to ensure the effective operation of the Free Trade Zone and the VIFC-DN in order to attract major corporations and investors.



The Deputy PM also encouraged Da Nang to proactively work with ministries and agencies to formulate additional breakthrough policies on economic and trade development where necessary, before submitting them to the Government for consideration./.

VNA