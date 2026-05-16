Business

Da Nang to host international venture capital forum later this month

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, said DAVAS 2026 is not merely an investment-matching event for startups, but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting innovation, developing the knowledge-based economy and creating a favourable environment for technology enterprises and startups.

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the press conference announcing the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the press conference announcing the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026 (DAVAS 2026), an international-scale forum connecting startups with global investors, will take place in the central city from May 25 - 27, bringing together dozens of investment funds, technology experts and innovative enterprises from across the world.

According to the municipal Department of Science and Technology, the event is considered an important step in positioning Da Nang as a leading startup and venture capital hub in central Vietnam and nationwide.

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the department, said DAVAS 2026 is not merely an investment-matching event for startups, but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting innovation, developing the knowledge-based economy and creating a favourable environment for technology enterprises and startups.​

​Through the event, Da Nang aims to reaffirm its orientation to become a regional centre for innovative startups and technology-driven businesses.

A key highlight of DAVAS 2026 will be fundraising activities for around 60 innovative startup projects and enterprises. The programme will also feature direct investment networking activities, a Web3 Builders Summit, a technology exhibition with more than 50 booths, and a series of specialised forums and discussions on investment and innovation.​

​The forum organised by the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Centre aims to implement the Party and State’s policies on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

According to the organising board, more than 30 investment funds and international investors from Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US, the Philippines and Vietnam are expected to attend, representing total investment capital exceeding 5 billion USD.​

​In addition, over 100 international experts and speakers from Singapore, Hong Kong (China), the Philippines, the US, Japan, Dubai, Kazakhstan and Taiwan (China) will join networking sessions, technology trend discussions and innovation cooperation activities.

More than 70 domestic and foreign startups operating in sectors such as technology, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, fintech, Web3 and blockchain are expected to participate, while the event is projected to attract around 5,000 registrations.​

​The strong presence of global investment funds, startup support organisations and technology experts reflects the growing appeal of Da Nang’s innovation ecosystem. The city is gradually improving its infrastructure, mechanisms and investment environment to welcome promising technology enterprises and global venture capital flows, contributing to rapid, sustainable and internationally integrated economic growth./.

VNA
#Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026 #DAVAS 2026 #startups #innovations #venture capital Da Nang
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