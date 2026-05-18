Business

Vietnam to host 21st AAAP animal science congress

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.

Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: aaap2026.org)
Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: aaap2026.org)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi, marking the second time the country has organised this major international event after the first in 2008.

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.

AHAV Chairman Nguyen Xuan Duong said AAAP 21 will serve not only as a large-scale academic forum but also as an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its role, position and integration capacity in developing modern, green and sustainable agriculture.

He noted that Vietnam’s selection as host for the second time reflects the international scientific community's recognition of the achievements made by the country’s livestock industry in recent years.

Themed “Sustainable Animal Production”, the conference will feature 14 specialised topics covering the entire livestock value chain, including genetics, nutrition, animal health, digital management, smart farming and animal welfare.

​Representatives of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) highly appreciated Vietnam’s preparations for the event and pledged close coordination in organising specialised technical workshops and mobilising international scientific resources.

Duong stressed that the success of the conference will require close coordination among research institutes, universities, enterprises and professional organisations nationwide.

At a recent working session with Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA), the AHAV discussed preparations for the conference, including the establishment of professional subcommittees, international expert networking, communications and logistics.

The association also called on the institute to encourage scientific research and high-quality paper submissions, while facilitating participation by lecturers, researchers and students in conference discussions.

For her part, VNUA Director Prof. Dr Nguyen Thi Lan said AAAP 21 presents a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese educational institutions, research centres and enterprises to access global scientific and technological trends, thereby promoting innovation and improving the quality of human resources.

She affirmed the institute’s readiness to closely coordinate with the association throughout the preparation and organisation process, contributing to the successful hosting of a large-scale international scientific event in Vietnam in 2026./.

VNA
#AAAP #AAAP 21 #animal production #Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

At the press briefing on the first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first national conference on livestock, veterinary medicine

The event will bring together more than 750 delegates from government agencies, research institutes, universities, industry groups, businesses and international organisations. It will review research and technology applications from 2021–2025 and set priorities for 2026–2030, with a focus on modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.

See more

Yen Huong Xua company introduces solutions to combat counterfeit and imitation goods (Photo: VNA)

Fight against counterfeit goods fostered amid rising digital-era fraud

Dr. Bui Van Quyen, Director of the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Institute, warned that counterfeit goods have become a global challenge, exacerbated by the rise of online platforms and digital technologies. While these innovations drive economic growth, they also create fertile ground for fraudulent activities.

The fuel storage tank area of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Plant is located in the Nghi Son Economic Zone in Nghi Son ward, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of Congo crude oil

Diversifying crude oil supply sources is considered crucial for Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.

Production of electronic components at Star Engineers Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Binh Xuyen I Industrial Park, Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam looks to expand fiscal space to support double-digit growth

Experts emphasise that fiscal policy should move beyond a supportive role to actively lead growth. Continued and selectively expanded tax and fee reductions could directly ease cost pressures on businesses, enabling them to sustain operations and expand investment.

Ngo Quang Hung, representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia, introduces Vietnamese products at the Melaka International Halal Fair, held from May 16-19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia promote smart business connectivity

Malaysia is paying close attention to Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) reforms, particularly in land policies, rice production technologies and seafood industry development, as both sides seek to expand practical cooperation.

The exchange of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits is conducted on the domestic carbon credit exchange through the carbon trading system, which is interconnected with the national registration system. (Photo congly.vn)

Ministry establishes monitoring framework for carbon market

Under a new circular, the exchange of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits is conducted on the domestic carbon credit exchange through the carbon trading system, which is interconnected with the national registration system.

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the press conference announcing the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang to host international venture capital forum later this month

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, said DAVAS 2026 is not merely an investment-matching event for startups, but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting innovation, developing the knowledge-based economy and creating a favourable environment for technology enterprises and startups.

Visitors explore southern Vietnam's products (Photo: vNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia boost supply chain connectivity

Total two-way trade neared 10.1 billion USD in 2024, up 17.5% year-on-year and jumping to more than 11 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include apparel, iron and steel, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food. Its main imports are cashew nuts, rubber, farm produce, and industrial raw materials.

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 68 boosts investor confidence in Vietnam’s long-term outlook

Cao Thanh Dinh, Founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan, said that after one year of implementation, Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private sector development has sent a positive signal to investors by affirming the private sector as a key driver of sustainable and long-term development.

To promote the local lychee brand, expand consumption markets and enhance the fruit's value, Bac Ninh province is organising various trade promotion activities and experiential tourism programmes during the 2026 lychee season. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh promotes lychee tourism with 36 model orchards

According to the Bac Ninh Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the orchards must comply with VietGAP, GlobalGAP or organic production standards while offering suitable conditions for experiential tourism activities. They are also required to connect with nearby tourist attractions, craft villages and historical sites to form integrated tour routes.