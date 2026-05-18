Vietnam to host 21st AAAP animal science congress

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi, marking the second time the country has organised this major international event after the first in 2008.

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.

AHAV Chairman Nguyen Xuan Duong said AAAP 21 will serve not only as a large-scale academic forum but also as an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its role, position and integration capacity in developing modern, green and sustainable agriculture.

He noted that Vietnam’s selection as host for the second time reflects the international scientific community's recognition of the achievements made by the country’s livestock industry in recent years.

Themed “Sustainable Animal Production”, the conference will feature 14 specialised topics covering the entire livestock value chain, including genetics, nutrition, animal health, digital management, smart farming and animal welfare.

​Representatives of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) highly appreciated Vietnam’s preparations for the event and pledged close coordination in organising specialised technical workshops and mobilising international scientific resources.

Duong stressed that the success of the conference will require close coordination among research institutes, universities, enterprises and professional organisations nationwide.

At a recent working session with Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA), the AHAV discussed preparations for the conference, including the establishment of professional subcommittees, international expert networking, communications and logistics.

The association also called on the institute to encourage scientific research and high-quality paper submissions, while facilitating participation by lecturers, researchers and students in conference discussions.

For her part, VNUA Director Prof. Dr Nguyen Thi Lan said AAAP 21 presents a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese educational institutions, research centres and enterprises to access global scientific and technological trends, thereby promoting innovation and improving the quality of human resources.

She affirmed the institute’s readiness to closely coordinate with the association throughout the preparation and organisation process, contributing to the successful hosting of a large-scale international scientific event in Vietnam in 2026./.

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