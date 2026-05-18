Human capital key to Da Nang’s digital economy ambitions: experts

Da Nang (VNA) – As Da Nang accelerates its push toward a digital economy accounting for up to 40% of its GRDP by 2030, experts and policymakers say developing a high-quality intellectual workforce will be the decisive factor in unlocking the city’s next phase of growth.

Following administrative restructuring and spatial reorganisation, the central city is entering a new development phase with expanded opportunities. Local authorities have set an ambitious target of raising the digital economy’s share to 35–40% of GRDP by the end of the decade - well above the national average.

Vo Cong Tri, Chairman of the Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in Da Nang, described high-quality human resources as a “key driver” in the city’s transformation. Da Nang is already regarded as one of Vietnam’s leading “university cities,” with 19 higher education institutions and a high concentration of students and skilled workers. The city is also home to a growing network of science and technology organisations that are helping to foster an innovation ecosystem.

Vo Cong Tri, Chairman of the Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in Da Nang, speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

However, Tri stressed that the city must shift its mindset from traditional administrative personnel management to a more dynamic approach of “intellectual capital governance.” This includes targeted training and breakthrough policies to attract talent in strategic sectors such as semiconductor design, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, finance and marine economy.

Echoing this view, Prof. Dr. Bui Van Ga, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training, said Da Nang must go beyond salaries to attract high-tech talent by offering a better living environment, a dynamic innovation ecosystem and flexible incentives, including a dedicated talent fund and greater international mobility.

He stressed the need to align training with national strategic technologies, noting that producing 500 – 1,000 high-quality semiconductor design engineers annually could position Da Nang as Vietnam’s second-largest semiconductor hub within five years, after Ho Chi Minh City.

Dr. Nguyen Quang Thanh, Vice President of the Vietnam Informatics Association, said the digital economy is becoming a cornerstone of Da Nang’s socio-economic development, supported by preferential policies targeting core sectors such as software, semiconductors, digital asset and finance, and digital infrastructure.

To accelerate progress, Thanh proposed expanding digital payments and financial inclusion, while attracting investment into large-scale data centre clusters at both national and international levels. He also highlighted the need to develop clean energy sources to power digital industries and prioritise technologies aligned with the Government’s strategic technology framework.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Gia Nhu, Rector of the School of Computer Science at Duy Tan University, said Da Nang has the potential to position itself as Vietnam’s future digital economy hub. He emphasised the importance of building an innovation ecosystem based on close collaboration between the State, universities, investors, businesses and the community.

A key mechanism, he noted, is public-sector “innovation ordering,” whereby authorities set open challenges, such as reducing traffic congestion, forecasting urban flooding or improving administrative services, for universities and tech firms to develop solutions. This approach could both address practical urban issues and foster the creation of “made in Da Nang” technology products.

According to Le Tri Thanh, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Da Nang, affirmed that intellectuals, scientists and experts are a vital resource, playing a leading role in research, policy advisory, human resource training and innovation. Their contributions have been instrumental to the city’s achievements to date.

As Da Nang moves into a new development phase, officials say the city will need fresh mindset, bold reforms and breakthrough solutions to generate new growth drivers, enhance competitiveness and ensure sustainable development./.

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