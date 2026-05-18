Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Thailand promote innovation cooperation

​Bangkok (VNA) – Young Vietnamese intellectuals and students in Thailand are expected to play a greater role in strengthening science-technology cooperation and innovation ties between the two countries, heard a seminar held on May 18.

The second gathering of Vietnamese intellectuals in Thailand was organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand to mark Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day 2026. It drew the participation of Vietnamese scientists, lecturers, researchers and students studying across Thailand.

Addressing the seminar, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuoc Lai from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) stressed that young intellectuals today play an increasingly important role in linking science and technology with sustainable development, social equity and environmental protection.

She noted that as Vietnam undergoes rapid social transformation and grapples with challenges such as pollution and climate change, Vietnamese intellectuals in Thailand can contribute through technology initiatives that support community development, improve living standards and promote sustainability.

They can also help strengthen research and training cooperation between Vietnamese and Thai universities, particularly institutions in remote areas, while supporting the development of resilient community models capable of adapting to global changes, she added.

Delegates at the seminar also highlighted the potential for Vietnamese intellectuals to facilitate the transfer of Thailand’s strengths in areas such as precision agriculture and clean farming technologies, while enhancing connectivity with Thai enterprises operating in Vietnam.

Le Huu Phuc, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in Thailand, said bilateral trade relations are growing strongly, with Vietnam–Thailand trade turnover reaching 8.6 billion USD in the first four months of this year. However, he noted that many Vietnamese products still face barriers in accessing the Thai market.

He expressed hope that overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and businesses could support domestic enterprises in securing export licences and distribution channels in Thailand, particularly for Vietnamese agricultural products.

Participants also suggested that Vietnamese students and intellectuals in Thailand could contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image internationally by actively organising and participating in Vietnamese cultural festivals and exchange activities.

Regarding plans to establish a network of young Vietnamese intellectuals in Thailand, they agreed that it should be built as an open, interdisciplinary and practical platform aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities. Proposed activities include mentoring students, organising seminars and research forums, and developing collaborative academic projects.

According to Ngo Van Tai, Vice President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Thailand, around one-third of the association’s nearly 70 members are doctoral candidates studying in various fields at Thai universities.

He said this highly qualified young intellectual force is expected to make meaningful contributions to future science-technology and innovation cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand./.

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