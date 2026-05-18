Sci-Tech

Vietnam News Agency debuts monthly technology publication

Each 40-page issue is expected to pack 3-5 chapters, delivering a panoramic view of the global sci-tech landscape alongside in-depth analyses of emerging technology trends. The publication aims to explain strategic shifts that will shape the country’s development and examine the sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation policies of other nations.

Delegates at the publication launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the publication launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a new monthly print titled “Cong nghe va tuong lai (Technology and Future) at its Hanoi headquarters on May 18, timed to the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18).

The publication focuses on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, designed to supply in-depth reference material for Party leadership and State management.

Reinforcing VNA’s role as strategic information agency in national digital transformation

Speaking at the launch ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang invoked Ho Chi Minh’s long-standing emphasis on science and technology as a chief engine of national construction and development. Building on that legacy, the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation now singles out sci-tech as a strategic pillar meant to propel the country into a new era.

She said sci-tech is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Artificial intelligence (AI), big data, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotech and digital economy are no longer distant concepts, but are actively defining the competitiveness and standing of nations.

As the national news agency, the VNA has to keep setting the pace in delivering strategic, in-depth and high-value information, she said.

The VNA has for years worked to entrench its role as a trusted strategic information agency of the Party and State. The public launch is a concrete move to fulfil that mission just as the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and other strategic policies identify sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation as primary drivers of Vietnam’s rapid and sustainable growth.

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VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Underscoring both opportunities and challenges brought by the digital era, she insisted that revolutionary journalism, and the VNA specifically, must stay at the vanguard of the information front while accompanying the country’s push in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation.

Strategic insights into sci-tech and AI

Each 40-page issue is expected to pack 3-5 chapters, delivering a panoramic view of the global sci-tech landscape alongside in-depth analyses of emerging technology trends. The publication aims to explain strategic shifts that will shape the country’s development and examine the sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation policies of other nations.

It will mine lessons around institutional reform, workforce quality, infrastructure, data development and the sci-tech application across socio-economic sectors. It will also tackle sovereignty, security, safety and technological inequality, as well as the risks tied to technology, especially AI.

Coverage will extend to international approaches to AI development and deployment, incentives designed to pull big corporations and private firms into sci-tech and innovation, and strategic technology policies worldwide, with a focus on Vietnam’s 10 strategic technology groups. The publication will further spotlight the achievements of leading countries and the competition among major powers, particularly in strategic technologies.

The May debut issue zeroes in on global AI development and application trends, split into three main sections, including global AI development and uses, challenges emerging from AI adoption, and future AI development trends. It features a colour cover with a QR code linked to the VNA’s information portal and is set to connect with the agency’s forthcoming “Digital movement” subweb, slated for launch around the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21./.

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