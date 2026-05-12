VIPC Summit 2026 highlights Vietnam’s ambitions in strategic technologies

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital Summit 2026 (VIPC Summit 2026) will serve as a major platform connecting policymakers, global investors, technology firms and startups to increase investment flows and support Vietnam’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 12.

The press briefing was jointly organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the Vietnam Private Capital Agency (VPCA) and DO Ventures.

Formerly known as the Vietnam Venture Summit, the forum has been held since 2019 under the direction of the former Ministry of Planning and Investment, now part of the Ministry of Finance, to promote policy dialogue and investment connectivity between domestic and international funds and Vietnam’s startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the press conference, NIC Deputy Director Kim Ngoc Thanh Nga said Vietnam is prioritising the development of strategic technology sectors capable of generating high added value and strong spillover effects across the economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, big data, biotechnology and other advanced technologies under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg on strategic technology industries.

As a key hub connecting the innovation ecosystem, the NIC has been working closely with ministries, localities, businesses, investment funds, research institutes, universities and international partners to develop strategic technology ecosystems to attract global knowledge, technology and financial resources to Vietnam, Nga said.

Through the VIPC Summit 2026, Vietnam aims to reaffirm its commitment to building a transparent, competitive and internationally integrated investment environment, while promoting new financial mechanisms and institutions to make science, technology, innovation and digital transformation strategic growth motivation in the coming years, she added.

This year’s forum, themed “Policy to Capital: Mobilising Private Capital for Vietnam’s Strategic Industries”, seeks to translate policy reforms into practical investment flows for the country’s future economy.

Nga showed her belief that with support from government management agencies, businesses, investors, experts and international partners, VIPC Summit 2026 will continue creating meaningful connections, new initiatives and long-term cooperation opportunities for Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem.

Max-F. Scheichenost, Founding Board Member of VPCA and managing partner at NGF, said Vietnam has just completed one of the most important policy reform cycles in its history, particularly in relation to the private sector's development and venture capital investment.

Vietnam had already proven itself to be an attractive investment destination and no longer needed to demonstrate its appeal to investors, he noted.

According to the NIC, the VIPC Summit 2026 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on May 28 and is expected to attract more than 1,500 domestic and international participants, including representatives from ministries, localities, international financial institutions, venture capital and private equity funds, global technology corporations, unicorn companies, tech startups and leading innovation experts.

The forum will highlight Vietnam’s ongoing transformation, especially efforts to expand and improve financial mechanisms for science, technology and innovation. Public capital is expected to play a leading role in leveraging social investment resources through new mechanisms such as international financial centres, national and local venture capital funds and other policy initiatives.

It will also feature discussions on technology investment policies, innovation financing, strategic technology sectors and opportunities to connect global capital with Vietnam’s technology ecosystem.

Within the framework of the summit, the NIC and its partners will organise exhibitions and networking activities for Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, including dedicated sessions connecting local authorities with investment funds, startups with investors, and technology firms with international partners.

The event will also officially release the Vietnam Technology and Innovation Investment Report 2026 and the Private Capital Market Index. In addition to plenary sessions, the summit will include private meetings between investment funds and Vietnamese technology companies, along with networking events for strategic partners and foreign investors./.

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