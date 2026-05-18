Vinpearl partners with three leading Indian travel companies to tap 1.47-billion-people market

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three of India's leading travel and tourism companies — Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip, with a strategic move to expand its reach across customer segments, thus contributing to making Vietnam as a "preferred destination" in the world’s most populous market.

The agreements, signed at the Vietnam–India Business Forum in Mumbai, are expected to open direct access channels to all customer segments, stimulate travel demand and experiential tourism, and ultimately position Vietnam as a preferred destination for India’s 1.47 billion people.

Representing India are three of the country's most influential and trusted travel distribution channels: Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip. Thomas Cook India has strong expertise in group travel, corporate travel, and large-scale MICE tourism. SOTC Travel is well known for family vacations, group tours, and mid- to high-end leisure travel. Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel platform, has a strong advantage in reaching younger travelers, independent tourists, and digitally driven booking trends.

Representing Vietnam is Vinpearl, the country's leading hospitality, tourism, and entertainment brand, operating nearly 60 properties nationwide. Its diverse five-star “all-in-one” ecosystem offers accommodation, shopping, dining, entertainment, golf, and MICE services, making it particularly well suited to the travel preferences of Indian visitors, including large group travel, multi-generational family vacations, and experience-rich holidays.

Through these partnerships, the parties aim to maximise each other's strengths, enhance tourism development capabilities, and develop tailored travel products, gradually positioning Vietnam as a preferred destination for Indian travelers in the near future.

Speaking at the event, Ngo Thi Huong, CEO of Vinpearl, said India is one of the key markets in Vinpearl's international expansion strategy.

She added that Vinpearl aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market while helping to position Vietnam as an attractive and distinctive destination on the global tourism map.

Anubhav Bansal, Vice President of MakeMyTrip and representative of the three Indian partners, said Vinpearl operates one of the region's leading integrated tourism and hospitality ecosystems, with a scale, product diversity, and destination experience portfolio that increasingly aligns with the preferences of Indian travelers.

He said Vinpearl is playing an important role in positioning Vietnam as an attractive destination for this market, adding that combined with the extensive distribution strengths of both sides, the partnership is expected to significantly boost Indian tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the coming years.

India is currently the world's most populous country, with 1.47 billion people. The country's rapidly expanding middle class is driving strong growth in demand for international travel.

Recognising the strategic importance of the Indian market, Vinpearl has continuously developed specialised offerings for Indian travellers, including luxury wedding tourism, MICE travel, multi-generational family holidays, group trips, and couple getaways.

In 2025, the number of Indian guests staying within the Vinpearl system surged by 402% year-on-year, followed by a further 335% increase in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year./.

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