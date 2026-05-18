Travel

US media outlines what makes Phu Quoc Southeast Asia’s most sought-after destination

According to TTW, Phu Quoc is emerging as "one of the most desired destinations in Southeast Asia" due to a rare convergence of pristine natural beauty and a heavily invested, modern tourism ecosystem. From sweeping white sands and turquoise waters to global-class resort and entertainment complexes, the island is drawing an increasing number of international travelers seeking an experience that seamlessly balances luxury with a rich local identity.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens the gateway for the world to experience the paradise Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)
Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens the gateway for the world to experience the paradise Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Boasting some of the region’s finest beaches, a world-class resort and entertainment ecosystem, and impressive infrastructure development, Phu Quoc is progressively redefining Asia’s concept of a "resort island." Recently, the renowned travel publication Travel and Tour World (TTW) recognised Phu Quoc as "a vivid testament to Vietnam's ambition to rise to the center stage of regional and global tourism."

According to TTW, Phu Quoc is emerging as "one of the most desired destinations in Southeast Asia" due to a rare convergence of pristine natural beauty and a heavily invested, modern tourism ecosystem. From sweeping white sands and turquoise waters to global-class resort and entertainment complexes, the island is drawing an increasing number of international travelers seeking an experience that seamlessly balances luxury with a rich local identity.

A major catalyst behind Phu Quoc's robust growth trajectory is its strategic focus on international connectivity. The island is continuously enhancing its global accessibility through a synchronised aviation network and newly launched flight routes. Notably, the multi-aircraft deal signed in early 2026 by the island's namesake carrier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners is seen as a milestone that reflects the ambition to transform Phu Quoc into a premier regional tourism and aviation hub.

Furthermore, international routes from key source markets such as Taipei, Seoul, and Hong Kong among other global destinations are set to expand in the near future. Paired with the ongoing upgrade and expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, the Phu Quoc is fast becoming Asia's new "tropical resort gateway," where travelers can reach their destination faster and more conveniently than ever before.

Beyond its natural charm, Phu Quoc is cementing its status through a world-standard resort and entertainment ecosystem. TTW notes that the island is increasingly renowned for its upscale beachfront resorts offering "world-class amenities, private villas, fine dining, spas, and personalized services."

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The pristine beauty of Kem Beach - one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet - is now on the must-visit list of every international traveler. (Photo: Fabl Belek)

The presence of numerous international hospitality brands has positioned Phu Quoc as a premier destination for the elite and luxury-seeking travelers in Southeast Asia. In particular, the strategic partnership agreement signed in March 2026 between Sun Group and Marriott International to develop 10 hotels further solidifies the Phu Quoc’s allure on the global luxury resort map.

Moving beyond accommodation, Phu Quoc is taking shape as a comprehensive "experience ecosystem." Iconic landmarks such as the world’s longest three-wire cable car, mega entertainment complexes, multimedia art shows, bustling night markets in the South Island, and year-round fireworks have generated a vibrant energy rarely found on a tropical island. According to TTW, this seamless integration of leisure, entertainment, shopping, and culture makes Phu Quoc a highly versatile destination catering to all traveler segments, from families and millennials to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

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A lineup of brands under Marriott International is set to debut in Phu Quoc in the coming time, including W Hotels, Westin, Moxy Hotels, and Marriott Hotels. (Photo: Sun Group)

However, what international media praises most about Phu Quoc is its ability to balance development with heritage conservation. TTW observed: “Phu Quoc is an extraordinary example of how a destination can develop into a world-class tourism hub without losing its natural beauty and local charm.”

Despite the continuous arrival of mega-scale landmarks and modern resort complexes, the island preserves the authentic rhythm of its local fishing communities. International visitors can still immerse themselves in exploring traditional fish sauce villages, centuries-old pepper farms, or savoring fresh seafood rich in coastal flavors. These cultural experiences allow visitors to not only vacation in Phu Quoc but truly connect with its native heritage.

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Gliding over traditional fishing villages on the world's longest 3-wire cable car is a signature, unparalleled experience for every traveler visiting Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

Alongside tourism development, green and eco-friendly initiatives are being actively championed to secure a sustainable future for the island. This is considered a vital element for Phu Quoc to maintain its long-term appeal, particularly as global travelers increasingly prioritise destinations that balance high-end experiences with environmental responsibility.

The island's soaring growth figures offer tangible proof of its rising global popularity. In the first four months of 2026 alone, Phu Quoc welcomed approximately 3.8 million visitors, a staggering 38% increase compared to the same period last year. This momentum brings the island closer to its target of 8 million visitors this year, while anchoring its position as one of the most dynamic tourism markets in the region.

Evolving from a well-known local getaway, Phu Quoc is progressively transforming into Asia's new "super destination" - a place where tropical nature, state-of-the-art infrastructure, premium experiences, and cultural depth converge. The spectacular breakthrough of Phu Quoc not only mirrors the rapid rise of Vietnam's tourism industry but also speaks to the nation's aspiration to anchor its brand firmly on the global tourism map with world-class destinations./.

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