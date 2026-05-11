Security preparations reviewed for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc

An Giang (VNA) – A delegation from the Security Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security, led by its Deputy Commander Maj. Gen Pham Van Hung, on May 11, conducted on-site inspections of key locations set to host activities during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang.

The team examined the APEC 2027 Convention Centre, where main conference activities are scheduled; Sun Serenia Hospital, designated to provide healthcare and emergency medical services for delegates; provincial road DT.975, which connects Phu Quoc International Airport to the convention centre; and the area surrounding Phu Quoc International Airport.

Through the field survey, they evaluated security and safety factors, including geographical conditions, transport connectivity, traffic diversion plans, vehicle and crowd control, emergency response, fire prevention and rescue, and technical infrastructure needed to protect high-ranking international delegations.

The delegation's working session with An Giang police and Sun Group (Photo: VNA)

After the inspections, they held a working session with provincial police and Sun Group to discuss and reach a consensus on several key coordination issues for building security plans.

Hung called the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 an exceptionally important political and diplomatic event on an international scale, expected to draw heads of state, senior leaders and foreign guests. Security and safety measures, he said, must be adopted proactively and well in advance, with rigorous, tightly coordinated protection plans to ensure no unexpected incidents occur under any circumstances.

He asked the relevant teams to improve coordination, regularly check infrastructure systems, transport routes, accommodation facilities, and event venues, and ensure enough personnel, vehicles, and technical equipment to handle security and guard duties throughout the event.

Participating units discussed both advantages and challenges on a range of measures aimed at absolute security and safety for all event activities.

Deputy Director of the Provincial Police Department Colonel Dao Hai Dang affirmed that his unit would stay in lockstep with the Security Guard Command, specialised units under the Ministry of Public Security, local authorities, and relevant agencies to survey, develop, supplement and finalise security and safety plans for the event.

He committed maximum personnel and resources to maintaining public order and safety, creating a secure environment for the success of the upcoming major diplomatic gathering./.​