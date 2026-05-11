Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 11

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 11

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed the need to develop a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomatic sector while chairing a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on May 11 to review its recent performance and discuss key, urgent and strategic tasks for the time ahead.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung underlined that the 14th National Party Congress identified promoting foreign affairs and international integration as a “regular and key task”, reflecting a major shift in strategic thinking and the Party’s high regard for diplomacy. Read full text

- Vingroup on May 11 broke ground on a 228ha urban, resort and sports complex in Dien Bien province, marking the largest urban development project ever launched in the northwestern locality.

The Northwest Dien Bien Phu New Urban Area, Resort and Sports Complex project carries total planned investment of more than 23.66 trillion VND (around 898 million USD) and is expected to become a new catalyst for urban expansion, tourism and services in the region. Read full text

- Dhananath Fernando, Chief Executive Officer of the Colombo-based Advocata Institute, has described the state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam from May 7–8 as an important catalyst for elevating bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in the years ahead.

Fernando assessed the visit demonstrated Vietnam’s strong commitment to deepening relations with Sri Lanka and created new opportunities for Sri Lanka to strengthen its engagement with Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian region. He noted that Sri Lanka, including its private sector, should capitalise on the momentum generated by the visit to foster broader economic and strategic partnerships with Vietnam. Read full text

- State budget revenue from import-export activities topped 166.3 trillion VND (6.3 billion USD) in the first four months of 2026, equivalent to 36.9% of the annual estimate and up 16.5% year-on-year, according to Vietnam Customs.

The department reported on May 11 that export turnover in the January-April period totalled 169 billion USD, up 20.1% compared to the same period last year, while imports rose 29.5% to 176.6 billion USD. Total trade revenue reached 345.6 billion USD, marking a year-on-year increase of 24.7%. Read full text

- Vietnam’s industrial sector maintained strong growth momentum in April, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) estimated to increase 3% from the previous month and 9.9% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

In the January–April period, the IIP rose 9.2% compared to the same period last year, signalling a stable and broad-based recovery across the industrial sector. Read full text

- The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security will roll out nationwide the Pre-arrival Information (PAI) system, an online platform allowing international passengers to submit travel-related information before entering Vietnam.

Earlier, the department launched a pilot PAI system for foreign passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 15. Read full text

- Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh made history on May 10 by becoming the country’s first female player to win the Asian women’s three-cushion title at the 14th Asian Carom Billiards Championships 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Held from May 7-10, the tournament brought together 80 cueists from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan competing in four categories: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom and men’s U22 three-cushion carom./. Read full text

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#Le Minh Hung #Vingroup #Sri Lanka #Asian Carom Billiards Championships
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