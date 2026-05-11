Politics

Top leader calls for overhaul of Presidential Office's operations and governance

The top leader said that amid the current context, the requirements for the advisory, coordination and support work are becoming increasingly high, requiring the assisting apparatus to operate in a unified, seamless, timely and efficient manner. He stressed the need to clearly distinguish between Party affairs and State affairs to avoid overlaps in roles, responsibilities, authority and procedures.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The advisory and support work of the Presidential Office must be elevated to a new level, which is politically sharper, legally stronger, clearer in authority, more forward-looking, tighter in oversight, more modern in governance, more professional in data management and closer to the people in its approach, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed.

At a working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, the top leader acknowledged and highly appreciated the office’s efforts during the past term in ensuring stable, continuous, secure and procedural support for the activities of the State President and Vice President.

He said that amid the current context, the requirements for the advisory, coordination and support work are becoming increasingly high, requiring the assisting apparatus to operate in a unified, seamless, timely and efficient manner. The leader stressed the need to clearly distinguish between Party affairs and State affairs to avoid overlaps in roles, responsibilities, authority and procedures.

General Secretary and President Lam outlined several key priorities for the Presidential Office, calling for a clearer assessment of its functions and responsibilities, reforms in reporting mechanisms, improvements in advisory quality and standardisation of work outputs. He emphasised the need to classify tasks more specifically rather than using broad or general evaluations.

The Presidential Office was urged to quickly finalise coordination mechanisms with the Party Central Committee's Office, the Party General Secretary's Office and other relevant agencies, describing this as a crucial task in the new context where the Party General Secretary concurrently serves as State President.​

He stressed that the Party work and State work have different functions, authority, procedures, document systems and responsibilities, hence coordination must be strengthened without blurring institutional roles, creating overlaps or adding unnecessary administrative layers.

The Presidential Office was also instructed to review and streamline its organisational structure, staffing and job positions, while restructuring work assignment mechanisms supporting the Vice President to ensure greater clarity, consistency and efficiency.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers a speech at the working session with the Presidential Office on May 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The leader highlighted the need to enhance the office’s legal, judicial and citizen rights-related functions under the authority of the State President, describing them as areas closely tied to human lives, humanitarian policies, the strict enforcement of law and public trust. These tasks require strong data systems, strict procedures and clear accountability, without external interference, he stressed.

The Party General Secretary and State President also called for safeguarding the prestige and integrity of the State in personnel affairs, foreign protocol, head-of-state activities and commendation work, stressing that advisory work in these areas must be accurate, tightly managed and fully compliant with regulations and authority.

He further instructed the Presidential Office to accelerate digital transformation, data governance, cybersecurity and performance monitoring, while maintaining strict discipline on confidential information and public service integrity.

Officials must not misuse official information for improper purposes, he said, adding that the office should build a contingent of cadres absolutely loyal to the Party, the nation, the people, the Constitution and the law, while strictly adhering to public service discipline.

The leader also underlined the importance of strengthening analytical, forecasting, interdisciplinary coordination and policy review capacities within the Presidential Office./.

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