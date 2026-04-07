Top leader meets Presidential Office staff after assuming presidency

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam met with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7, shortly after being elected State President, stressing the need to further strengthen the agency’s role as a trusted and absolutely loyal advisory body in the country’s new development period.



The Party and State leader highly valued the staff for their disciplined, methodical and effective performance, noting that many complex tasks with high standards in timing, quality, confidentiality and protocol have been successfully handled.



He highlighted that as Vietnam is entering a new development stage with higher requirements for efficiency, quality and sustainability, the Presidential Office should further affirm its role as a direct and comprehensive advisory body that is accurate, reliable and absolutely loyal.



The office, he said, must be lean yet highly capable, principled yet dynamic, discreet yet closely engaged, and increasingly professional and modern, with each advisory input must be dependable, each programme carefully prepared, and every action reflective of the discipline and standards of a high-level State institution.



To improve performance, the leader asked for continued enhancement of advisory quality, urging staff members to continuously strengthen expertise, sense of responsibility and professionalism. He stressed strict adherence to discipline, accuracy and standards across all activities of the office.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting with officials and staff of the Presidential Office on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

He underscored that no negligence, superficiality or arbitrariness is acceptable, noting that all aspects of work in the office—from professional duties to administration, protocol, confidentiality, archiving and logistics—must be conducted in a coordinated, consistent and efficient manner.



The General Secretary and President also emphasised the importance of building a united, professional and humane team while accelerating science – technology application and digital transformation to modernise working methods. He demanded building a modern, smart and scientific service-oriented administration that reduces manual processes and overlap while enhancing connectivity, productivity and the quality of policy advice.



He further underlined the need to build a contingent of cadres who are both politically committed and professionally competent, with firm political mettle, integrity in public service, strong expertise, and a standardised, humble and dedicated working style.



Each official represents not only themselves but also the image of the Presidential Office, therefore, in both mindset and action, inside the office and in society, they must uphold their qualities, honour and credibility, he stated.



Expressing confidence in the office’s tradition and experience, the leader said it will continue to fulfil its responsibilities effectively despite increasing workloads and pressures.



At the meeting, former State President Luong Cuong reflected on his service term. He expressed gratitude to Party and State leaders, organisations, the public, overseas Vietnamese and international partners, as well as the Presidential Office staff, for their support during his tenure.



He called on the Presidential Office to maintain unity and further improve the quality of research, advisory and coordination work, ensuring it continues to serve as a strategic advisory body assisting the State President and successfully fulfils the tasks entrusted by the Party, the State and the people./.

