Politics

Vietnam proposes key cooperation orientations at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang shared Vietnam’s approach to building an independent and self-reliant economy linked to deep international integration, while proposing several key areas for enhanced cooperation between BRICS and partner countries at the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting that opened on May 14 in India.

Ministers and deputy ministers from BRICS member and partner countries pose for a group photo while attending the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on May 14. (Photo: VNA)
Ministers and deputy ministers from BRICS member and partner countries pose for a group photo while attending the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang has put forward a range of cooperation priorities between BRICS and partner countries at the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, underscoring the need to strengthen resilience through both internal capacity and international collaboration.

The meeting, themed “Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainable Development,” opened on May 14 under the chairmanship of the Minister of External Affairs of India – the BRICS Chair in 2026. It brought together foreign ministers and senior officials from member states and partner countries.

Delegates focused their discussion on major orientations to enhance self-reliance, promote innovation, deepen cooperation and advance sustainable growth. They also addressed reforming the multilateral system and global governance, responding to global challenges, and shaping development opportunities for the Global South.

vnanet-minh-hang2.jpg
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at the Expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

In her speech, she stressed that no country can withstand external shocks without a solid foundation of self-reliance combined with effective international cooperation.

She shared Vietnam’s approach to building an independent and self-reliant economy linked to deep international integration, while proposing several key areas for enhanced cooperation between BRICS and partner countries.

Vietnam called for stronger collaboration to ensure energy security and improve the resilience of supply chains for essential goods, including strengthening mutual support in energy supply, expanded cooperation in renewable energy and energy transition, and mechanisms to assist one another in response to external shocks.

Hang also emphasised the need to develop logistics infrastructure and strengthen intercontinental connectivity, while ensuring freedom, safety and security of maritime and aviation activities in line with international law.

In addition, the Deputy FM highlighted the importance of maintaining smooth flows of trade and investment, and stepping up cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation. She also underscored the need to uphold a rules-based, fair and inclusive multilateral trading system; and promote technology transfer, research and development, and the application of emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, biotechnology and green technologies.

She also proposed fostering new development ecosystems through institutional and governance reforms, with people at the centre as both drivers and beneficiaries. She also called for greater sharing of experience and development models and stronger cooperation in areas such as food security, water resources, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, aiming to enhance resilience and improve the quality of life.

In his opening remarks, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar noted that the world is facing increasing uncertainties, calling for stronger cooperation among emerging economies. As BRICS Chair, India is promoting dialogue across key areas including development, energy, food security, supply chains and technology to support inclusive growth.

Participants voiced concern over pressing global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, energy insecurity and unequal access to climate finance. They highlighted BRICS’ role in promoting sustainable trade, facilitating technology transfer and contributing to global standards in science and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The meeting will continue on May 15 with a session focusing on reforming the multilateral system and global governance./.

VNA
#BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting #BRICS #Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Expanded BRICS Summit 2025: Vietnam attends for first time as Partner Country

Expanded BRICS Summit 2025: Vietnam attends for first time as Partner Country

At the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the expanded BRICS Summit 2025 and conduct bilateral activities in Brazil from July 4-8. This marks Vietnam’s first participation in a BRICS Summit as a Partner Country — a multilateral cooperation mechanism among emerging economies with growing economic and political influence.

See more

Dr Anatoly Sokolov from the Oriental Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s experience in Soviet Union crucial to Vietnam’s revolution: Russian scholar

The Russian scholar emphasised that Ho Chi Minh’s years in the Soviet Union provided him with essential experience in organising the masses and conducting political work for revolutionary purposes. This knowledge proved crucial when he later successfully led the August Revolution in 1945, establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam - the first people’s democratic state in Southeast Asia - without relying on external assistance. The victory became a powerful inspiration for national liberation movements across colonised countries worldwide, he added

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam warns citizens against suspicious online job offers abroad

Job offers that do not require qualifications or skills, lack formal contracts, or are not arranged through licensed labour export enterprises or organisations may conceal risks of exploitation, forced labour or human trafficking, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing on May 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in mid-June

Vietnam’s proposals placed the highest priority on ensuring a peaceful and stable environment conducive for continued sustainable development and improving the well-being and happiness of the ASEAN people. They were praised by member states and incorporated into the core contents of the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the response to the Middle East crisis.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam asks parties to respect its sovereignty over Truong Sa

The spokesperson stated that the dispatch of personnel by relevant parties to features belonging to Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission constitutes a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty under international law. She stressed that such actions run counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) as well as ongoing efforts by countries to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Delegates at the Siem Reap meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia pledge to deepen traditional friendship

The two sides pledged to step up public awareness on the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries, while promoting people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, to strengthen the social foundation and long-term public support for bilateral ties.

Customs officers inspect import and export goods at Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Lang Son province. Photo: VNA

Vietnam firmly addresses each violation of intellectual property: Spokesperson

Vietnam is open to sharing information and clarifying its policies and regulations with international partners, including the US, to address differences constructively. This approach aims to foster a transparent, healthy investment and business environment in Vietnam while promoting international cooperation in intellectual property.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the photograph "Uncle Ho with Children" to outstanding children at the meeting on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leader welcomes 85 outstanding children

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed confidence that the 85 exemplary children continue spreading positive values, humility and determination, while inspiring their peers nationwide to strive for progress and contribute to building a developed, prosperous and happy Vietnam.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 14

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 14

The first meeting of the steering committee tasked with reviewing the Party’s century-long leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, the 100-year master plan of Hanoi approved, and Vietnam securing a berth at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time are among news highlights on May 14.

A view of the Hoan Kiem lake area, downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves 100-year master plan

By 2035, Hanoi aims to become a green, smart and modern city, as well as an important regional centre for finance, commerce and innovation. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is expected to reach approximately 200 billion USD, with per capita GRDP exceeding 18,800 USD.

At the steering committee's meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader confident in landmark national review for future development

He made the statement in Hanoi on May 14 while chairing the first meeting of a steering committee tasked with reviewing the Party’s century-long leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, mapping strategic directions for the next century, and evaluating four decades of the Platform on National Construction in the period of transition to socialism.

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam highly values the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in strengthening national capacity in crime prevention and criminal justice, drug control, and addressing emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime, said Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (R) meets with French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, France see new strides in defence ties

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang stressed that defence ties, a key pillar of bilateral relationship, have been growing substantively and effectively, with progress in the exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level, defence industry, training, and United Nations peacekeeping operations, consistent with agreements reached by leaders and the two defence ministries, plus signed cooperation documents.

☀️ Morning digest on May 14

☀️ Morning digest on May 14

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung's meetings with DPRK officials, the State President's order to promulgate nine laws adopted by the 16th National Assembly at the first session, and the repatriation of 28 rare turtles from the RoK to Vietnam are among news highlights on May 13 evening.