☕ Afternoon briefing on May 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has voiced confidence that a comprehensive review of required scale and quality will be produced, delivering deep theoretical and practical value to shape national development guidelines and strategy for the new period.



He made the statement in Hanoi on May 14 while chairing the first meeting of a steering committee tasked with reviewing the Party’s century-long leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, mapping strategic directions for the next century, and evaluating four decades of the Platform on National Construction in the period of transition to socialism. He described it as an especially important political task of profound theoretical, practical, political, ideological, and organisational significance. Read full story



– Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, held a series of high-level meetings in Phnom Penh on May 13 during his working visit to Cambodia.



Trinh Van Quyet (L), Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, meets with Acting Head of State, President of the Senate and President of the Cambodian People’s Party Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on May 13. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, Quyet met with Acting Head of State, President of the Senate and President of the Cambodian People’s Party Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and First Vice President of the National Assembly Cheam Yeap. Read full story



– Vietnam highly values the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in strengthening national capacity in crime prevention and criminal justice, drug control, and addressing emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna (Austria), has affirmed.



The Ambassador made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV)-cum-Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Monica Kathina Juma, at the UN Headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on May 13. Read full story



– The Hanoi People’s Committee has approved a 100-year master plan for the Vietnamese capital, setting out an ambitious vision to transform it into a civilised, modern and happy metropolis of time-honoured culture, a regional innovation centre, and a global city with strong competitiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.



Under Decision No. 2512/QD-UBND, signed on May 13, 2026 by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang, the master plan covers Hanoi’s entire administrative boundaries, with 126 commune-level administrative units (comprising 51 wards and 75 communes). Read full story



– Vietnam will expand the scope of health insurance coverage to include more preventive services and routine health check-ups under a newly-approved action plan aimed at achieving universal health insurance by 2030.



Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 13 signed a decision, promulgating an action plan to implement the Secretariat’s Directive No. 52-CT/TW on advancing universal health insurance in the new development phase. Read full story



– Vietnam national U17 football team secured a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time after defeating United Arab Emirates national U17 football team 3-2 on in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14 (Vietnam time).



Vietnam defeat the UAE 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on early May 14. (Photo: VFF)

The win saw Vietnam finish the top of Group C, while the Republic of Korea finished second with five points after a goalless draw with Yemen in the other group match. The RoK team also advanced to the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup. Read full story./.