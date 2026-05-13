Laws proclaimed, paving way for national breakthrough development in new era

Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office has announced the Order of the State President promulgating nine laws adopted by the 16th National Assembly at its first session, a move to strengthen the legal framework, drive administrative reform, and create breakthroughs for national development, with the revised Capital Law poised to open a new growth era for Hanoi.

​At a press briefing on May 13, chaired by Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai, officials outlined the key content of the newly adopted laws, covering governance, taxation, legal affairs, religion, and overseas Vietnamese agencies.

A highlight is the revised Capital Law, comprising nine chapters and 36 articles, which will take effect from July 1, 2026. The law is expected to establish an important legal framework to help Hanoi develop in line with its role as the country’s political, economic and cultural centre.

Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

The law introduces major decentralisation, giving the municipal administration control over its organisation, budgeting, city planning and reconstruction, natural resources, and digital technologies like big data and artificial intelligence. It also addresses regional development and connections within the capital region, upgrades in healthcare and culture, and public order and safety, including taking swift administrative measures in line with the capital’s role and status.

It also allows the city to issue specific legal documents to streamline administrative procedures, promote innovation and digital transformation, and mobilise resources for development, while ensuring strict supervision and accountability.

The revised Law on Access to Information, effective from September 1, 2026, expands the scope of information disclosure and clarifies citizens’ rights to access information; promotes digital provision of information; and ensures a balance between transparency and the protection of state secrets, national security and personal data.

Comprising four chapters and 30 articles, and set to take effect on March 1, 2027, the amended Law on Civil Status introduces fundamental innovations in legislative mindset, governance models, and implementation methods.

It introduces major reforms, including assigning commune-level authorities the power to register all civil status events regardless of place of residence. It also advances digitalisation, recognising the legal validity of electronic civil status data and applying the principle that citizens only need to provide information once.

The Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Emulation and Commendation will take effect from October 1, 2026, to streamline procedures and enhance decentralisation. Notably, the law prioritises recognition for individuals and collectives in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, as well as those leading innovation and digital transformation.

The revised Law on Belief and Religion, effective from January 1, 2027, aims to fully institutionalise the Party’s policies on promoting democracy and safeguarding the right to freedom of belief and religion, while simplifying administrative procedures and promoting digital transformation. The law also facilitates the exercise of religious rights while strengthening the effectiveness of state management in this area.

The other laws include amendments to regulations on Vietnam’s overseas representative missions, aiming to improve efficiency, professionalism and decentralisation in external affairs, contributing to a modern diplomacy.

The Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on Value Added Tax, the Law on Corporate Income Tax and the Law on Special Consumption Tax was passed by the 16th NA on April 24 at its first session and came into effect from the date of its passage.

Revisions to the tax-related laws introduce more flexible policies to support households and small businesses, with the Government authorised to set appropriate tax thresholds based on macroeconomic conditions, thereby encouraging business development and economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Notarisation consists of three articles, and will take effect from January 1, 2027. Amendments to this law focus on simplifying procedures, enhancing decentralisation and expanding access to legal services.

Also taking effect from January 1, 2027, the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Legal Assistance has three articles. It broadens eligible beneficiaries and strengthens digital transformation, contributing to better protection of human and citizen rights.

Together, the nine laws are expected to improve the legal system, promote administrative reform, and create new momentum for socio-economic development in the coming period./.

​